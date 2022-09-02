Kerala high court rejects sessions judge’s plea against transfer order

A plea moved by a classes choose, who made controversial observations in his orders whereas granting bail to an accused in two sexual harassment instances, towards his switch order was dismissed by the Kerala excessive courtroom on Thursday.

Justice Anu Sivaraman stated there was no purpose to intrude with the switch order because the publish — of presiding officer of labour courtroom — that he has been transferred to was equal to that of a district courtroom choose.

The excessive courtroom stated that the choose — S Krishnakumar — has not misplaced any authorized rights as a result of switch and he has a duty to work on the place of project.

The courtroom additionally stated that the switch was a part of regular process.

Krishnakumar, 59, in his plea had stated that he was discharging his obligation as a principal district and classes choose, Kozhikode, from June 6, 2022 and his switch order issued by the registrar of the excessive courtroom was towards the switch norms.

He had contended that as per switch norms, he was entitled to proceed as Principal District and Sessions choose, Kozhikode, until his retirement on May 31, 2023.

Krishnakumar had stated he will be transferred as per the norms earlier than finishing three years of service solely whether it is essential within the curiosity of administration or beneath particular circumstances. “Wrong order passed while discharging judicial duty cannot be a ground for transfer,” the choose stated within the plea.

Krishnakumar’s observations relating to survivors in his two orders on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by accused ‘Civic’ Chandran, who can also be a author and social activist, in two sexual harassment instances had stirred up an issue.

While granting bail to Chandran within the case, Krishnakumar, in his order dated August 2, noticed that the accused is a reformist, and towards the caste system and it’s extremely unbelievable that he would contact the physique of the sufferer totally figuring out that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

The choose had additionally made controversial observations concerning the dressing of the survivor whereas granting bail to Chandran within the bail software moved by the latter in one other case of sexual harassment towards him.

In its August 12 order, the courtroom had noticed that the {photograph} of the complainant, produced by the accused together with the bail software, would clarify that she herself wearing a sexually provocative method and it’s unimaginable to consider {that a} man aged 74 and bodily disabled would ever do the offence. The Kerala authorities has moved the High Court in search of to put aside the classes courtroom orders granting bail to ‘Civic’ Chandran in each instances.