Kerala Hotel CCTV Shows Man With Machete Attacking Receptionist

Hotel City Tower, Thiruvananthapuram: The ugly incident was caught on CCTV.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 34-year-old receptionist from Tamil Nadu was hacked to loss of life on Friday at a resort within the coronary heart of Thiruvananthapuram by an unidentified particular person, the police have stated, in an incident caught on chilling safety digicam video.

Neelan often known as Ayyappan, who was sitting on the reception of a resort within the Thampanoor space, was murdered by an individual who got here on a bike.

“The CCTV visuals show a man carrying a machete walking into the hotel reception and hacking him to death. He escaped after the murder. The search is on,” the police stated.

The police are but to find the motive behind the homicide.

A resort worker, who was the one different particular person current on the lodge, noticed the physique and referred to as the police.

(With inputs from PTI)