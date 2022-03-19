Kerala Man Sets Son, Grandkids On Fire In Their Sleep Over Property Dispute: Cops

Kerala man units son, daughter-in-law, granddaughters on fireplace whereas they had been sleeping (Representational)

Idukki, Kerala:

An aged man killed his son and three different family members by setting their home in Karala’s Idduki on fireplace allegedly over a property dispute. The incident occurred within the early hours of the morning at this time, police stated.

The accused’s son, daughter-in-law and two school-going granddaughters, who had been sleeping inside the home, had been charred to loss of life, the police informed information company Press Trust of India.

Hamid, 79, hurled tiny bottles stuffed with petrol inside the home by way of the window after locking the home from then exterior. He then set the home on fireplace. He was arrested later, the police stated.

Though one of many members of the family awoke noticing the fireplace and known as for assist, the neighbours couldn’t rescue them because of the large blaze which rapidly engulfed the home and its occupants.

One of the neighbours stated Hamid was seen throwing a bottle stuffed with petrol into the home, the police stated.

“It was a well-planned murder as Hamid stocked petrol in at least five bottles to commit the crime and even emptied the water tank in the house to check any possible efforts to douse the flames. He even removed the bucket and rope to prevent neighbours from fetching water from the well for the rescue efforts,” a senior police officer informed Press Trust of India.

The scene inside the home was heart-breaking because the charred our bodies of the daddy and the youngest daughter had been discovered hugging one another tightly, the police stated.

“It was very difficult for us to separate the bodies for further investigation procedures,” the police stated.

During the interrogation, Hamid admitted that he dedicated the ugly crime over a household property along with his son.



