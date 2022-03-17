Kerala Police Apologises For Forced Squats Ordered By Top Cop In Lockdown

The public punishment was given for violating Covid lockdown 2 years in the past. (File)

Kannur:

Kerala police has tendered an apology to the state human rights panel for making three passers-by carry out compelled squats by IPS officer Yathish Chandra as a public punishment for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Kannur district two years in the past.

In a report submitted to the panel, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kannur Range admitted that the act was “completely wrong” however Mr Chandra, the then district police chief, did that with good intention as there was a chance of the unfold of the pandemic if strict motion was not taken in opposition to the violators of the lockdown curbs.

The senior officer, within the report, additionally requested forgiveness for the IPS officer’s act, which had triggered widespread controversy at the same time as Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan got here out criticising the act.

The police submitted the report primarily based on a case registered by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) by itself contemplating the media studies relating to the incident that occurred in March, 2020.

The video footage, exhibiting Mr Chandra forcing three individuals who gathered in entrance of a neighborhood tailoring store in Valapattanam in Kannur to carry out “etham” (squats) underneath scorching solar, had gone viral on social media platforms.

Okay Baiju Nath, judicial member of the SHRC, requested the police to desist from such measures and directed the police to stay to the procedures within the Police Act whereas initiating measures in opposition to regulation violators, a panel assertion mentioned on Thursday.

Unleashing violence in opposition to lawbreakers and imposing of regulation on their very own can’t be tolerated in any means, he informed the police.

The panel, nonetheless, lavished reward on the regulation enforcers within the struggle in opposition to COVID-19 and mentioned they rendered a commendable job in successfully implementing lockdown curbs to forestall the unfold of the pandemic.