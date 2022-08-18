Kerala Police Detain Customs Officer; Gold And Currency Seized

Police got here to find out about his id through the search of his room.(File)

Kozhikode:

A Customs officer was detained by the Kerala police after their investigation right into a gold smuggling by means of the Karipur International Airport right here reached him, police stated.

The Superintendent rating officer was taken into custody from exterior the Airport on Thursday whereas he was allegedly ready for 2 carriers with out figuring out the truth that they have been already apprehended by the police.

As a lot as 320 grams of gold was recovered from him on the spot and later seized an quantity of Rs 4,42,000 from a room the place he was staying.

While being taken into custody, he had not disclosed his official id, they stated. Police got here to find out about his id through the search of his room.

According to police, the customs officer allegedly helped the carriers, who landed on the airport from Dubai in an early morning flight, to smuggle 320 grams of gold they’d introduced, out of the airport.

When the duo was apprehended with a specific amount of gold, they have been getting repeated calls from a quantity to which police set a entice and requested the caller to come back to a selected spot. When the person reached the spot to fulfill the carriers, the police detained the Customs officer, who was not in his official uniform, and recovered gold from him.

The officer was not arrested because the police do not need the mandate to take action however the procedures have been initiated underneath CrPC Section 102 (Power of police officer to grab sure property) in opposition to him and the matter can be reported to the Customs authorities.

The customs division has not reacted to the developments.

