Kerala Police Uncover Man’s Hand In Old Murder After He Files Theft Case

The Mysore healer was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one 12 months. (Representational)

Kerala:

An investigation right into a housebreaking case has helped the Kerala police crack the case regarding homicide of a standard healer from Mysore. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years in the past by an area businessman for attempting to acquire a secret medicinal system for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri just lately lodged a theft grievance towards a few of his accomplices, however the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and homicide of the Mysore healer by the businessman with their assist, police stated.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one 12 months at Mr Ashraf’s residence in Nilambur for the “secret formula”, after he was kidnapped from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The sufferer’s physique elements have been stated to be reduce into items and dumped right into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das stated on Wednesday.

“Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019,” he advised reporters.

The police may affirm that it was the identical one who was killed below captivity, primarily based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of many accused.

“Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf’s house,” he stated.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer stated Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting maintain of the key medication for piles from the Mysore healer and reap an enormous revenue.

He additionally promised a share of the revenue to the co-accused however variations cropped up amongst them later over some monetary issues.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf’s home on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, together with a laptop computer and money, following which a police grievance was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former confederate and one of many accused within the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, different three accused had created a ruckus in entrance of the secretariat within the state capital by trying to set themselves on hearth, claiming that they have been being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in reference to the housebreaking case and additional interrogation unravelled the thriller behind the homicide of the Mysore medical practitioner.

“It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators,” the Superintendent of Police stated, including that extra particulars have been anticipated to be divulged in detailed inquiry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)