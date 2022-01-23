Kerala Reports Over 45,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Second Day In A Row

The well being division stated there have been 2,64,638 lively instances in Kerala. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala continued to document a every day tally of over 45,000 instances for the second day in a row on Sunday taking the overall variety of affected individuals within the state to 56,20,151.

In a bulletin issued late on Sunday, the well being division stated 45,449 new constructive instances have been detected in Kerala.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 45,136 new instances whereas on Thursday, Kerala had registered 46,387 instances, the very best single-day spike because the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The well being division stated 1,01,252 samples have been examined within the final 24 hours and there have been 2,64,638 lively instances within the state.

“Currently, only 3.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals,” the division stated within the launch.

Kerala registered 77 fatalities, taking the deaths to 51,816. Among the most recent fatalities, 38 have been recorded over the previous couple of days whereas 39 have been designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based mostly on the brand new pointers of the Centre and the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Ernakulam district reported 11,091 new instances, the very best within the state, adopted by Thiruvananthapuram with 8,980 instances and Kozhikode with 5,581 instances.

Meanwhile, 27,961 individuals recuperated from the illness on Sunday taking the overall recoveries within the state to 53,25,932.

There are 4,17,764 individuals underneath statement within the state out of which 8,883 are in isolation wards of varied hospitals.

The well being division additionally knowledgeable that 100 per cent of the focused inhabitants within the state (2,67,53,867) has been administered with the primary dose of vaccine whereas 83 per cent (2,22,68,609) obtained each the doses of the vaccine.