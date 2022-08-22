Kerala’s Gender Equal Education Policy A “Wayward Reform”: Congress Leader

He additionally stated that the coverage was additionally towards the norms and beliefs of some.

Throwing his weight behind IUML leaders on the raging debate within the state over the Left authorities’s gender impartial coverage in colleges, senior Congress chief Okay Muraleedharan on Sunday stated making women and boys sit collectively within the classroom won’t result in gender equality.

Terming the Left authorities’s gender impartial coverage in training as a “wayward reform”, the Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP stated that when there was already a system in place which was functioning correctly, what was the necessity to change it.

“Not everyone would welcome it. It is not just the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which is against it. Lot of people in Kerala have not accepted that concept. It is unnecessary,” Mr Muraleedharan stated, whereas chatting with reporters right here.

He additionally stated that the coverage was additionally towards the norms and beliefs of some and subsequently, it shouldn’t be compelled upon anybody.

Instead, the state authorities ought to deal with guaranteeing security and safety of girls.

Recently, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty had criticised the stand of sure IUML leaders on the state authorities’s gender impartial coverage, alleging that they had been making an attempt to mislead the folks and sought to know why they’re afraid of equal alternative for girls within the society.

Mr Sivankutty had additionally made it clear that if it was the case of gender impartial uniform or blended colleges, the CPI(M)-led authorities doesn’t impose any compulsion on anybody.

