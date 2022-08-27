Kerala’s Invite To Amit Shah For Boat Race Named After Nehru Sparks Row

The boat race is called after Nehru to commemorate his go to in 1952. (FILE)

Thiruvananthapuram:

An invitation prolonged to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala’s Left authorities to attend a most vibrant water sport race within the southern state named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was criticised by the opposition Congress on Saturday.

While the Congress alleged that the invitation prolonged to the Union Home Minister revealed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “loyalty towards the communal forces and his love for the BJP”, the federal government defended the choice, saying Mr Shah, together with Chief Ministers of southern state, have been invited for watching the spectacular occasion at Punnamada lake in Alappuzha on September 4 as they are going to be within the state for attending the thirtieth Southern Zonal Council assembly a day forward.

KPCC chief Okay Sudhakaran urged CPI(M) common secretary Sitaram Yechury to make clear whether or not the extreme significance given by the CPI(M) Kerala unit to Sangh Parivar leaders is with the blessings of the get together’s politburo.

The Chief Minister’s determination to ask those that “insulted and neglected Jawaharlal Nehru the most” as chief friends within the boat race named after him is “objectionable”, Mr Sudhakaran mentioned in a press release.

Rejecting the allegations, a authorities supply near PTI mentioned there was nothing fallacious within the invitation prolonged to Mr Shah who will probably be within the state to attend the Southern Zonal Council assembly scheduled for September 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The supply mentioned the federal government has invited not solely Mr Shah, but in addition the Chief Ministers of the South Indian states together with that of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands who will probably be within the southern state to attend the zonal council assembly to observe the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Leader of Opposition within the state Assembly VD Satheesan mentioned the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ought to make clear the rationale for calling Amit Shah.

“It should be clarified whether the Lavalin case or the gold smuggling case against him is the reason for inviting Shah. It underlines the UDF’s allegation that there is an unholy relationship between the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar leadership in Delhi. The Chief Minister and the CPI(M) must respond to this opportunistic stance,” Mr Satheesan advised reporters.

The boat race is called after Nehru to commemorate his go to to Kuttanad within the 12 months 1952, throughout his first tour of Kerala after independence.

He was escorted by the large snake-boats giving him a roaring reception on his strategy to Alappuzha from Kottayam then. Impressed by the reception and the super pleasure of crusing in a snake-boat, Jawaharlal Nehru donated a rolling trophy to be awarded to the winner. This trophy was later christened the ‘Nehru Trophy’.

