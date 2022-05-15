Kerr bags two goals as Chelsea beat City in FA Cup thriller
Chelsea then stored City at bay to win a second successive FA Cup in entrance of 49,094 followers – a document attendance for the ladies’s ultimate, beating the earlier mark of 45,423 set in 2018.
Cuthbert advised BBC it was an “incredible honour” to attain within the FA Cup ultimate.
“I thought it was going to be a winning goal and it wasn’t – Sam’s was just as important, it took a deflection [but] and it doesn’t matter what the goal looks like as long as it goes in,” she stated.
“If they go in like that at Wembley, I’m happy.
“So many times this year we have been faced with adversity, COVID, injuries … we’ve had to use the squad. We used the squad today and I’m proud to end it on such a high.”
It is the eleventh main trophy for Chelsea underneath Hayes because the Briton took cost in 2012.
Reuters, AP
