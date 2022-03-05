Kerri-Anne to sell possessions at auction

The glamorous TV star and self-described ‘hoarder’ has promised items from Nineteen Seventies and 80s New York, together with night robes and fifteen pairs of footwear.

The veteran TV presenter with a penchant for assertion sparkly items, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, has introduced she’ll be auctioning off her possessions as she downsizes from her seven-bedroom mansion to a three-bedroom unit.

The former Studio 10 panellist, who was axed from the program in 2020, not too long ago bought her sprawling property in Sydney’s Woollahra of over 20 years for $22 million, snapping up an residence in Double Bay.

To lighten the load, Kennerley will reportedly flog timber furnishings together with night robes, 15 pairs of footwear, hats and scarfs, in a web-based sale, based on The Daily Telegraph.

“I am a well-known hoarder,” the 68-year-old joked of her wardrobe.

“Basically I am moving house after 24 years so a lot of stuff I have accumulated, including stuff I collected from the 70s and 80s in New York, has to go.”

The on-line public sale will likely be introduced quickly by Lawsons Auctioneers.

Kennerley bought the house she shared along with her late husband John in August final yr. The eye-watering off-market sale broke information within the space with its $22 million price ticket.

John died on the age of 78 in February 2019 from issues of a tragic fall in 2016 that left him wheelchair certain.

He was paralysed after slipping from a balcony whereas taking a photograph throughout a golf event in Coffs Harbour, NSW, in March 2016.

After being airlifted to hospital with fractures to his C2 and C3 vertebrae, he was put in an induced coma, spent six weeks in intensive care and had a number of operations. Doctors recognized him as an incomplete quadriplegic.

In the years that adopted, he confronted a number of well being challenges, and ultimately died “peacefully” in his sleep together with his spouse by his aspect.

Sharing a photograph of their marriage ceremony day on Instagram, Kerri-Anne wrote within the caption it was with “a heavy heart and awful sadness” that she confirmed her husband’s dying.

“John passed away peacefully with his son Simon and me by his side,” she wrote.

“John, you were the love of my life.”

The two had been married in 1984.