KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested | News24

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested after one other teenager was stabbed to loss of life in Sandton on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred exterior Madison Avenue nightclub in Wessel Road at round 22:30

The 17-year-old sufferer, who was a Grade 11 pupil at KES, was declared useless on the scene by paramedics.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene at 22:45 … to find the teenager lying in the street with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

“He, sadly, confirmed no indicators of life and was declared useless on arrival,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“Police had been known as to a scene at Wessels Road. On arrival, they discovered paramedics who had simply licensed a 17-year-old … useless after he was discovered with a stab wound,” added Masondo.

“Witnesses pointed [out] the suspect on the scene. He was arrested and later charged with homicide.”

He said the motive for the murder was still unclear and investigations were underway.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KES acknowledged the incident on its Facebook page, writing:

The school and Red community mourns this senseless loss of life, the Red Family will miss you dearly!

“Our condolences, prayers and help exit to all the household and plenty of members of the Red Family. You will ceaselessly be a son of this place.”

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the nightclub said the pupil, whose name is known to News24, was in involved in a fight in the parking lot and that a security guard had intervened.

The situation was normalised and the deceased left the area, walking out of the car park and down the road, said the nightclub.

“We then believed the scenario was contained. Approximately quarter-hour later, reviews that a person arrived [he had not previously been in the venue] who [then] confronted him about 70m from our automobile park entrance.

“What followed was an attack and the deceased was stabbed. Venue owner, security, police and emergency services were on scene to assist.

“The suspect was detained and is now in police custody. Even although, the crime scene was a good distance from the venue, a number of emergency automobiles and personnel had been on the scene, and as it could appear insensitive, it was determined, to not shut the venue, as this exit of individuals would make the troublesome scenario even worse.”

It added a knife was found on the deceased, which was removed.

“We have subsequently discovered from a detailed pal of the deceased that he used a faux ID to realize entry to the venue earlier within the night.

“While there is a suspect is in custody, this doesn’t take away from the tragic event of last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family and friends whom we have spoken to already, offering our support, condolence and shared heartache.

“We perceive the anguish that lots of you’re feeling, however we ask for calm and sensitivity on this troublesome time for the sake of the household. May all of us bear in mind the deceased and his family members. Our love and prayers exit to everybody, particularly two households who won’t ever be the identical once more.”

