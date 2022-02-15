KES pupil stabbing: Alleged killer granted R3 000 bail, ordered to deactivate social media accounts | News24

Dante Liang, accused of stabbing KES pupil Hlompho Mbetse to loss of life outdoors a nightclub in Sandton, was granted R3 000 bail.

The 18-year-old accused of killing a King Edward VII School (KES) Grade 11 pupil was granted bail within the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff granted Dante Kade Liang bail of R3 000.

READ | KES pupil stabbing: Magistrate slams defence lawyer for no-show in court

Liang is going through a homicide cost for allegedly stabbing Hlompho Mbetse to loss of life outdoors Madison Avenue, a nightclub in Rivonia, Sandton, two weeks in the past.

The bail situations stop Liang from having any direct contact with witnesses. He was additionally ordered to deactivate all his social media platforms, together with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Liang can also be not allowed to go away Gauteng with out the permission of the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 22 April.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.