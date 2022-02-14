KES pupil stabbing: Magistrate slams defence lawyer for no-show in court | News24

A lawyer for the teenager accused of stabbing a KES pupil to dying angered the Justice of the Peace by failing to point out up in courtroom.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff stated the lawyer was holding the courtroom hostage, and postponed the case.

Dante Liang is accused of stabbing King Edward VII School pupil Hlompho Mbetse.

A Justice of the Peace has lambasted a lawyer representing the 18-year-old accused of killing a King Edward VII School (KES) Grade 11 pupil, saying he was disrespectful.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff was angered by the absence of the lawyer representing Dante Kade Liang, 18, charged with the homicide of Hlompho Mbetse.

“He (lawyer) is not showing respect to this court. He is holding the court hostage. I tried accommodating him, and he is not here. I’m ready and he is not here.

“Why is it troublesome for him to point out respect to the courtroom? I’ve issues that should be concluded. I’m giving him 5 minutes and if he isn’t right here, I’m suspending this case. He will not be respecting this courtroom,” Boshoff said in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned for a few minutes in the hope that Liang’s lawyer would arrive.

Boshoff later asked prosecutor Godfrey Maphiri to postpone Liang’s case when the lawyer was a no-show.

“Where is your lawyer? Why is he not in courtroom? Do you even know who represents you?” Boshoff requested Liang.

Liang replied that he didn’t know the place his lawyer was.

“I’m sorry. I’ve to postpone your case. I’ve previous issues that should be finalised right this moment. I even have a trial that began in 2020. Your lawyer is holding this courtroom hostage. This courtroom begins at 09:00,” Boshoff said.

Liang is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing Mbetse, 17, at Madison Avenue, a nightclub in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Last week, the nightclub disputed claims that it allowed minors entry.

Liang is expected back in court on Tuesday.

