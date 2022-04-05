Keshav Maharaj seven-for spins South Africa to first Test win in Durban since 2013





South Africa 367 & 204 beat Bangladesh 298 & 53 (Shanto 26, Maharaj 7-32, Harmer 3-21) by 220 runs

Keshav Maharaj bowled South Africa to an emphatic win in 13 overs and 55 minutes on the fifth morning of the primary Test, dismissing Bangladesh for the bottom whole in an innings at Kingsmead. It was Maharaj’s eighth Test five-for and greatest figures at house, which helped South Africa win simply their second of the final ten matches on the venue.

He was supported by offspinner Simon Harmer , who made his comeback to Test cricket, and completed the match with seven wickets. Between them, the spinners took 14 wickets – the second-most by South African spinners in a house Test and probably the most since readmission.

Bangladesh had been dismissed for his or her second-lowest whole in Tests and lowest towards South Africa, an unlucky finish to a match the place they remained aggressive till the final half-an-hour on the fourth day. Set 274 to win, Bangladesh had been 11 for 3 in a single day and misplaced seven for 42 on the fifth morning. Only two of their batters received into double figures and 4 had been dismissed with out scoring.

Maharaj struck together with his fifth supply when he had Mushfiqur Rahim rapped on the pads with a supply that drifted in and struck him pretty low. Mushfiqur was given out on-field, however reviewed in optimism, and ball-tracking confirmed it was hitting center and leg stump. In his subsequent over, Litton Das chipped him to mid-on and within the over after that, Maharaj delivered the very best ball of his spell when he received the ball to float in on center stump and spun away from Yasir Ali to take out his off stump and provides Maharaj 5 wickets.

At the opposite finish, Harmer discovered Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s exterior edge and Keegan Petersen accepted a easy catch earlier than a barely extra difficult dismissal when he had Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh’s top-scorer within the innings, stumped. Shanto lunged ahead and was crushed on the drive and couldn’t drag his again foot over the road in time.

Maharaj thought he had a sixth when he beat Taskim Ahmed’s defence and South Africa reviewed however the ball had spun an excessive amount of – not one thing Maharaj is understood for – however he didn’t have to attend too lengthy for extra success. Three balls later, Khaled Ahmed top-edged a slog to mid-on. Lizaad Williams needed to make some floor to take the catch however stored his eye on the ball and made no mistake. Maharaj completed the Test when he had Taskin caught at slip by Wiaan Mulder, 5 minutes earlier than the primary scheduled drinks break of the day.

From the president’s suite, Maharaj’s father Athmanand, applauded as his son kissed the turf, gestured a prayer to his late grandmother and led the South African group off the sector, match-ball in hand. Maharaj’s seven wickets got here in 60 balls, the second quickest since 2002 after Stuart Broad’s towards Australia in 2015. It was additionally the primary time South Africa have bowled out an opposition utilizing solely two bowlers after neither of seamers had been referred to as on within the second innings.





