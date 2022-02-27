Keshav the spin point of SA’s Test fightback? Jansen thinks so after late spell | Sport

Keshav Maharaj wasn’t anticipated to characteristic within the New Zealand collection, however now turns into a salient level for the Proteas.

He bought the ball to show and bounce on the second night of the second Test in opposition to New Zealand in Christchurch.

Maharaj has been profitable in New Zealand in SA’s earlier journey there.

In a second Test in opposition to New Zealand the place Proteas skipper Dean Elgar has made daring calls, certainly one of them was the choice of Keshav Maharaj at a Hagley Oval floor that is typically inhospitable to slower bowlers.

From a batting perspective, that transfer paid off with Maharaj making essential lower-order runs in a partnership with Marco Jansen that allowed SA to attain 364 of their first innings.

In the face of a withering Colin de Grandhomme assault the place wanted 36 balls to attain his ninth Test 50, Maharaj’s belated introduction slowed down De Grandhomme’s advance to some extent the place by the point play ended with New Zealand on 157/5, De Grandhomme solely scored an extra 4 runs off 25 balls.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test, Day Two

In his four-over spell the place he gained considerable flip and bounce, Maharaj offered the management that was desperately missed within the first Test.

Maharaj additionally has the expertise of offering a match-winning hand in New Zealand. His 6/47 on the Basin Reserve almost 5 years in the past helped SA to an eight-wicket win.

With New Zealand having to bat final and with no spinner, the final 20 minutes of the second day’s play wasn’t misplaced on all-rounder Marco Jansen.

In responding to a query in regards to the altering nature of the pitch from the primary to the second Test, Jansen, who’s two wickets performed a task in pegging the hosts again to 91/5 earlier than the De Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell stand loosened the shackles, stated Maharaj might have a major function to play for the Proteas.

“When Keshav was bowling, there was a bit of spin and bounce, so I’m not quite sure how the pitch will play,” Jansen stated.

“I personally think though there will be some turn for Keshav, while we as the fast bowlers need to hit a consistent hard length while using the new ball well.”

Jansen hasn’t sprung out of wherever, however his differently-pathed improvement journey means he does not take any of his appearances without any consideration.

His influence has been as such, a seasoned home performer like Duanne Olivier has steadily turn into an outlier.

“Coming where I come from and mapping the journey that has got me here, I never thought I’d get the opportunity to play for my country,” Jansen stated.

“I’ll just try to use every opportunity that comes my way because it’s a huge honour for me to be on the field with the green cap on.”

Scores briefly:

SA: 364 (Sarel Erwee 108, Aiden Markram 42, Dean Elgar 41, Neil Wagner 4/103, Matt Henry 3/90, Kyle Jamieson 2/74)