Kessler: EURO to turbo-charge rise of women’s football | Inside UEFA

Nadine Kessler expects UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 to supply an estimated half one million new alternatives for women and girls in England to become involved in soccer – an indication of the lasting legacy that the most important ladies’s European Championship ever is destined to have on the feminine recreation.

“The tournament will provide world-class football, break records, leave a lasting legacy and welcome everyone,” mentioned Kessler, UEFA’s chief of girls’s soccer, as she set the stage for this summer time’s predominant sporting occasion in a keynote deal with to the forty sixth UEFA Congress in Vienna.

Kessler highlighted how the 16-team finals will break data and play a important position in attaining the five-year targets of Time for Action, the UEFA technique for girls’s soccer which was launched in 2019.

The stage

Most aggressive EURO but, iconic stadiums, high-quality services

A document €16m prize pot, first ever membership advantages programme, vastly enhanced TV manufacturing supply

Major occasion working construction, important useful resource assigned, video assistant referee (VAR) used for all matches

The imaginative and prescient

Girls/ladies in England to have 500,000 extra alternatives to become involved in soccer

Sustainability and inclusivity as a precedence; anti-online abuse marketing campaign

Impact report: to assist assess success and inform future hosts

The visibility