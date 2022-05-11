Kessler: EURO to turbo-charge rise of women’s football | Inside UEFA
Nadine Kessler expects UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 to supply an estimated half one million new alternatives for women and girls in England to become involved in soccer – an indication of the lasting legacy that the most important ladies’s European Championship ever is destined to have on the feminine recreation.
“The tournament will provide world-class football, break records, leave a lasting legacy and welcome everyone,” mentioned Kessler, UEFA’s chief of girls’s soccer, as she set the stage for this summer time’s predominant sporting occasion in a keynote deal with to the forty sixth UEFA Congress in Vienna.
Kessler highlighted how the 16-team finals will break data and play a important position in attaining the five-year targets of Time for Action, the UEFA technique for girls’s soccer which was launched in 2019.
The stage
- Most aggressive EURO but, iconic stadiums, high-quality services
- A document €16m prize pot, first ever membership advantages programme, vastly enhanced TV manufacturing supply
- Major occasion working construction, important useful resource assigned, video assistant referee (VAR) used for all matches
The imaginative and prescient
- Girls/ladies in England to have 500,000 extra alternatives to become involved in soccer
- Sustainability and inclusivity as a precedence; anti-online abuse marketing campaign
- Impact report: to assist assess success and inform future hosts
The visibility
- Broadcast: carried in 195 territories, anticipated reside international viewers of 250 million+
- Sponsorship success: sold-out packages, attraction of recent companions
- Tickets: data to be damaged as virtually 400,000 bought already (55%)
- Fans: top-class opening/closing ceremonies, followers parades, college actions