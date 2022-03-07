Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez Star As Manchester City Thrash Manchester United In Derby Clash | Football News

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez every scored twice as Manchester City sealed a 4-1 victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United of their derby assembly within the Premier League on Sunday. Playing on the Etihad Stadium in entrance of their residence followers, City made a flying begin as they took the lead within the fifth minute, courtesy of a De Bruyne strike. Running into the center inside United’s field, De Bruyne neatly completed off a go from the left flank to place his facet forward. United did not take too lengthy to reply. After a few half-chances that United did not benefit from, Jadon Sancho lower in from the left throughout a counter-attack and curled within the ball spectacularly into the again of the web to stage the scores.

City struck again simply six minutes later, with De Bruyne scoring once more. After City took benefit of a misplaced go by United’s Anthony Elanga, Phil Foden noticed his shot saved by David de Gea. However, United did not clear the ball and De Bruyne took benefit to attain from shut vary.

City dominated the second half and Riyad Mahrez scored with a thunderous half-volley that took a deflection on the way in which within the 68th minute.

The Algerian winger then put the icing on the cake for City with a aim within the ninetieth minute to seal a snug 4-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the sport on Sunday as Ralf Rangnick didn’t title a recognised striker in his beginning line-up on the Etihad.

Edinson Cavani additionally missed out as a result of harm, whereas Marcus Rashford was left on the bench as Rangnick opted for Elanga and Sancho in a makeshift assault.

Promoted

Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw additionally sat out the sport for United as a result of testing constructive for coronavirus.

(With AFP inputs)