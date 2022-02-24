Key change coming to big bank

A serious financial institution has made a key change to the way in which clients pay payments of their branches and it’s been described as a ‘new low’.

The National Australia Bank has ordered department employees to refuse to just accept bank card funds over-the-counter in what a union has panned as a “new low” for shoppers.

The Finance Sector Union says that from February 21, department clients can be instructed to go to a publish workplace to settle their bank card payments in the event that they wish to pay over-the-counter.

Alternatively they’d be “educated” on the right way to pay it on-line by way of the financial institution’s net platforms.

The union’s nationwide secretary Julia Angrisano stated a coverage to ban over-the-counter bank card funds is designed to scale back foot site visitors to NAB branches, cut back financial institution employee jobs and finally shut extra branches.

“This is an outrageous bid by NAB to block its customers from using branches for a common transaction many older people make,” she stated.

Ms Angrisano stated there is no such thing as a motive for the financial institution to focus on bank card funds aside from to drive clients onto digital banking.

“Telling NAB’s customers they can’t pay credit card bills at the branch represents a new low for consumers and will disadvantage older people who do not have the same level of digital literacy as younger customers,” she added.

“Imagine the backlash our members will receive from customers when they are told bills for the credit cards NAB issues can no longer be paid at the branch.

“This is a very poor decision by the NAB’s management that will generate anger among customers and will clearly cost jobs and lead to the closure of more branches.

“NAB’s standard reason for branch closures is the changing habits of customers but this clearly shows they are forcing the change and it is not the choice of the consumer.”

The NAB has been contacted for remark.