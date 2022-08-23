Key evidence against alleged camp murderer

Prosecutors will depend on cellphone faucets and additional searches of the agricultural Victorian highlands of their case towards alleged double-murderer Gregory Lynn, a court docket has heard.

Mr Lynn, 55, is accused of murdering campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay in Wonnangatta, deep within the Victorian Alps, in March 2020.

Mr Lynn, a former pilot from the Melbourne suburb of Caroline Springs, has pleaded not responsible to the costs.

Mr Hill, 74, and Ms Clay, 73, from Drouin and Pakenham respectively, have been declared lacking after their burnt-out campsite was found in March 2020.

The pair’s stays have been discovered north of the city of Drago on November 21 final 12 months, the day Mr Lynn was arrested at a distant campsite at Arbuckle Junction in a distant a part of Gippsland.

In a point out listening to within the Sale Magistrates Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Olivia Sparrow stated intercepted cellphone faucets had but to be submitted by the police.

Ms Sparrow stated additional forensic searches of the Wonnangatta website and Mt Hotham, the place shovels probably associated to the alleged murders have been discovered, have been additionally deliberate.

But prosecutor Dermot Dann expressed concern that Mr Lynn, who appeared in a swimsuit and tie from a jail hyperlink, had not been given entry to a pc by police and was due to this fact unable to view the case towards him.

“It’s a very regrettable situation,” Mr Dann stated.

The similar situation was raised by Mr Lynn’s authorized staff when the matter was final in court docket in May.

He stated he had additionally but to see the “covert” surveillance police had carried on Mr Lynn’s automobile and deal with.

Mr Lynn will return to court docket on January 16, when his case is listed for a 4 day contested committal point out within the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Mr Lynn didn’t apply for bail.