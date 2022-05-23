Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Iraq’s Lake Hamrin, a once-vast reservoir northeast of Baghdad that’s the sole supply of water for irrigation throughout Diyala province, has practically dried out, a senior official stated Friday.

Successive years of low rainfall and a pointy discount within the circulate of water down the Sirwan River from neighbouring Iran have decreased a lot of the lake to a mud bowl, the official instructed AFP.

“There has been a sharp reduction in the water level — reserves currently stand at 130 million cubic metres against two billion cubic metres normally,” stated Aoun Dhiab, a senior adviser within the water ministry.

Dhiab stated a variety of elements had been responsible together with the extended drought and Iranian dam development and river diversion initiatives upstream.

Dhiab stated it was not the primary time water ranges had fallen so low. “In 2009, the lake dried out completely. There was just a stream.”

He stated the affect on surrounding farmland shouldn’t be underestimated.

“There are no other sources of water in the province — the volume arriving in Lake Hamrin is the volume used in the province.”

He stated the federal government had requested Iran to extend the circulate of water throughout the border. Otherwise all that could possibly be completed was to wish for larger rainfall subsequent 12 months.

The drawback is just not unique to Diyala province. The World Bank predicts that with out main adjustments, Iraq may have misplaced 20 % of its water assets by 2050.

The nation is assessed as certainly one of 5 most susceptible to local weather change results and desertification. Water shortages have led this 12 months to decreased quotas for rice and wheat farmers.

Iraq’s upstream neighbours Iran, Turkey and Syria expertise comparable shortfalls, that means that its appeals for assist typically fall unheaded.

