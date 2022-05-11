Key issues of the final leaders’ debate

KEY ISSUES FROM THE THIRD DEBATE:

CLIMATE

* Both leaders dedicated to not introduce a carbon or mining tax if elected.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned the trail to wash vitality was not about mandates however about transitioning over a time frame to make sure reliability within the vitality community.

* Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese mentioned Labor was utilizing the identical system the Abbott authorities created with the safeguard mechanism and had a plan to repair the transmission system by stabilising the vitality grid.

WAGES

* Mr Morrison mentioned staff ought to get the minimal wage and he would welcome a pay rise for all staff, however mentioned he didn’t assume small companies might afford a wage improve.

* Mr Albanese mentioned if the Fair Work Commission decided to grant a 5 per cent improve to the minimal wage he would “absolutely” welcome it.

CHARACTER

* Mr Morrison repeated his characterisation of Mr Albanese as a “loose unit”, saying he made issues up as he went alongside.

* Mr Albanese mentioned he would lead essentially the most skilled incoming Labor authorities in Australia’s historical past, referencing his time as deputy prime minister and in different key authorities portfolios. He mentioned the prime minister had a historical past of blaming individuals when there have been challenges.

* Both leaders have been requested to call one power they admired within the different however that additionally anxious them.

* Mr Morrison mentioned he admired his opponent’s willpower to rise from humble beginnings to a management place in Australia, however he didn’t consider Mr Albanese had proven the power to do the highest job.

* Mr Albanese mentioned he admired the prime minister’s dedication to the nation and his elevated funding for psychological well being throughout his time in authorities.

ECONOMY

* The two leaders laid out their plans for reinforcing productiveness within the economic system. Mr Albanese mentioned Labor’s childcare and renewable coverage would increase participation within the workforce, whereas Mr Morrison mentioned investing within the abilities of Australians was the important thing.

COST OF LIVING

* A gasoline excise reduce, one-off funds for seniors and elevated tax aid are a part of Mr Morrison’s plan to assist with price of dwelling whereas Mr Albanese has long term targets to help with childcare funds and spend money on renewable vitality to decrease energy costs.

BORDERS

* Mr Morrison known as his opponent a “complete weather vane” on border safety however Mr Albanese mentioned Labor supported boat turnbacks, offshore processing, and settlement in third nations.

INTEGRITY

* Mr Morrison mentioned he would carry ahead a debate on a invoice to ascertain a federal anti-corruption fee, if he might guarantee it might be handed.

* Mr Albanese has promised to introduce laws for an anti-corruption fee by the top of the 12 months.

PARLIAMENTARY BEHAVIOUR

* Mr Albanese mentioned nobody within the Labor occasion had registered a proper criticism concerning the therapy of the late senator Kimberly Kitching. He mentioned if there had been a criticism, Labor coverage could be to carry an investigation.

* Mr Morrison confirmed Alan Tudge would return to cupboard as training minister if the Liberal-National coalition was re-elected.

* He mentioned he understood the taxpayer-funded $500,000 cost to Mr Tudge’s former staffer Rachelle Miller was but to be settled and it was a personal matter.

CHILDCARE

* The prime minister mentioned he didn’t agree with a Liberal MP who reportedly mentioned childcare was “outsourcing parenting”.

* Mr Morrison mentioned his authorities would not promise one thing they could not ship and he mentioned a 90 per cent childcare subsidy for working dad and mom was one thing all Australians must pay for.

* Mr Albanese mentioned the prime minister was fallacious to view childcare as a value moderately than an funding in ladies, households and the economic system.