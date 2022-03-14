Key Pie, Crow banned for crucial finals

A heavy bump has value Magpie Sophie Casey her spot in an AFL Women’s ultimate this weekend, with the Collingwood defender hit with a one-match ban.

And Crow Eloise Jones might be hoping Adelaide makes the grand ultimate after she was worn out of the workforce’s preliminary ultimate for a harmful sort out.

Sophie Casey has been rubbed out for Collingwood's elimination ultimate.

Casey — who was reported on the time of the incident — was on Monday night time charged with forceful front-on contact towards Tiger Tayla Stahl, which the match evaluation officer labeled as careless conduct with medium impression and excessive contact.

Her teammate Jordyn Allen was let off for her strike on Tiger Emilia Yassir, which escaped with a reprimand, and might be free to face the Lions.

Jones, 22, might be sidelined from the Crows’ preliminary ultimate towards both North Melbourne or Fremantle after her hit on Saints defender Tilly-Lucas Rodd, which was additionally deemed to be careless conduct, medium impression and excessive contact.

Both golf equipment can elect to problem the ban at a tribunal listening to.

Collingwood will journey to Brisbane to play the Lions on the Gabba, with Magpies coach Steve Symonds declaring that “everyone’s going back to even now” because the finals start.