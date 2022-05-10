‘Keyboard warriors’: Vasiljevic shrugs off death threat as Kings home in on title
Dejan Vasiljevic is set to have the final snigger at web trolls who despatched him dying threats after the Kings’ victory over the JackJumpers in Tasmania on Sunday.
Vasiljevic nailed a clutch three-pointer from properly outdoors the arc to offer the Kings a 90-86 win and a 2-0 benefit within the best-of-five grand closing collection. Afterwards, his celebrations had been met with a flurry of on-line abuse, together with an alleged dying menace despatched to him on social media.
The Kings reported the matter to the NBL and Basketball Australia, however Vasiljevic appeared unfazed on Tuesday and insisted the abuse solely made him extra decided to elevate the trophy when the Kings host the JackJumpers in recreation three at Qudos Arena on Wednesday night.
“Just a bunch of keyboard warriors,” the 25-year-old guard mentioned. “They can be tough behind a screen. I ain’t too worried about it. I just win a championship for my city. We haven’t done it for 17 years. After all the stuff they said, they can just watch me walk away with the trophy.”
The Kings gained recreation two with out newly topped league MVP Jaylen Adams, who was lacking with a hamstring damage. The former NBA star is racing the clock to show his health for recreation three. Adams returned to the observe courtroom on Monday in a light-weight session, going via capturing drills with the workforce, and obtained a greater than anticipated outcome from medical scans taken over the weekend.
“He is progressing really well. He had scans on Saturday that we got feedback yesterday that was really positive
We are confident with the way he’s responded. He’s a game-time decision for tomorrow,” Pongrass mentioned.
Adams is alleged to be desperate to play regardless of the brief restoration and restricted classes earlier than Wednesday’s recreation however the Kings are conscious of speeding him again for recreation three when the collection could possibly be stretched out to the complete allotment of 5 video games.
Kings coach Chase Buford was tight-lipped on whether or not Adams could be prepared for Wednesday night time’s conflict. The American may have as shut till the sport to show his health however is already recovering faster than initially anticipated.