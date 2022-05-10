‘Keyboard warriors’: Vasiljevic shrugs off death threat as Kings home in on title

Dejan Vasiljevic is set to have the final snigger at web trolls who despatched him dying threats after the Kings’ victory over the JackJumpers in Tasmania on Sunday.

Vasiljevic nailed a clutch three-pointer from properly outdoors the arc to offer the Kings a 90-86 win and a 2-0 benefit within the best-of-five grand closing collection. Afterwards, his celebrations had been met with a flurry of on-line abuse, together with an alleged dying menace despatched to him on social media.

The Kings reported the matter to the NBL and Basketball Australia, however Vasiljevic appeared unfazed on Tuesday and insisted the abuse solely made him extra decided to elevate the trophy when the Kings host the JackJumpers in recreation three at Qudos Arena on Wednesday night.

“Just a bunch of keyboard warriors,” the 25-year-old guard mentioned. “They can be tough behind a screen. I ain’t too worried about it. I just win a championship for my city. We haven’t done it for 17 years. After all the stuff they said, they can just watch me walk away with the trophy.”