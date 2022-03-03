KFC brings back cult menu item

The quick meals chain has quietly reintroduced considered one of its most beloved discontinued menu objects — however there’s a catch concerned.

It’s the menu merchandise that followers have been begging KFC to reinstate for years.

Now long-suffering prospects can rejoice, with KFC’s hottest discontinued meals merchandise quietly returning to shops after a decade-plus hiatus — however there’s a catch.

Original Mashies, a deep fried ball of mashed potato goodness coated in KFC’s signature herbs and spices, have returned to the quick meals chain’s menu in a single state.

After whispers on social media, a KFC spokesman confirmed to information.com.au Original Mashies had been again for Tasmanian prospects, with the door was open for the much-loved menu merchandise to come back to different states.

“We’re always looking to delight our fans by introducing tasty new treats or bringing back cult favourites,” they mentioned.

“We are currently offering the Original Mashies to the lucky folk of Tassie, but mainlanders should keep an eye out to see whether this golden favourite makes its return to KFC menus nationwide.”

The Original Mashies made their Australian debut again in 2009 and had been an prompt hit amongst prospects.

But sadly they had been solely a short-term fling, with KFC followers devastated that the beloved potato balls did not make the rooster large’s everlasting menu roster.

Over the yr followers have tirelessly campaigned for his or her return however as an alternative Australia turned the primary nation on the planet to pattern Gravy Mashies again in 2017.

First accessible in Tasmania, Gravy Mashies proved so in style KFC bought greater than 130,000 of the potato-filled balls within the first fortnight they had been accessible, The Daily Telegraph reported on the time.

Gravy Mashies have continued to make all-too-brief cameos at KFC shops over time. But it hasn’t stopped followers from craving for Original Mashies, with many claiming the gravy model doesn’t pack fairly the identical punch.

Customers have lengthy campaigned for the return of Original Mashies, with one going as far as to create a Change.org petition for the “warm balls of mashed potato wrapped in the Colonel’s secret herbs and spices”.

“Thinking about KFC mashies I will forever be in pain that they don’t make them anymore,” one devotee lamented on Twitter.

In a highly scientific news.com.au poll conducted last year, 17 per cent of respondents mentioned KFC’s Mashies had been the quick meals menu merchandise they most wished to return behind Hungry Jack’s unique onion rings and Macca’s sizzling and spicy rooster.