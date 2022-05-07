KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away, fans say ‘Will miss you in Chapter 3’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HOMBALEFILMS Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who featured in KGF 2, has handed away

Highlights Mohan Juneja’s ‘monster’ dialogue was an enormous hit in KGF: Chapter 1

Juneja’s character in KGF movies narrates the story of Rocky Bhai, performed by Yash, to a journalist

Fans mourned the passing on Mohan Juneja saying he will likely be missed in KGF: Chapter 3

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja, who was final seen within the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, has handed away. The makers of the franchise, Hombale Films confirmed the information of Juneja’s passing in an Instagram submit on their official web page. The submit is accompanied by the caption, “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family (sic).”

Read: Chiranjeevi’s Acharya flops, producers go for early OTT release to make up for theatrical losses

In the KGF franchise, Juneja narrates the story of KGF mines and the legend of Rocky Bhai (Yash) to the author of the e-book El Dorado. His scenes in KGF have been meant to hype Rocky Bhai and transfer the narrative ahead. His dialogue supply was liked by the followers, who took to social media to pay condolences to the household of the bereaved. His efficiency within the KGF movies was a mixture of humour and depth and his character had an instantaneous reference to the watchers. Juneja’s scenes within the film have been with actor Ashok Sharma, who performs the youthful model of journalist Anand Ingalagi.

Juneja’s dialogue, “Gang leke Ane wale hote hai gangster, woh akela hi aata tha…. Monster…” was an enormous hit among the many KGF followers.

Read: Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to be released on 603 screens in US

One of the social media customers wrote, “The Monster Title Giver. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” and one other one mentioned, “Monster RIP (sic).”

After the information of Juneja’s demise surfaced, KGF followers shared his scenes from the film as an indication of respect.

Juneja was standard for taking part in comedy roles. he performed roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films as properly. Apart from performing, he has additionally written dialogues for movies and TV serials.