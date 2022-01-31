Khaka fifer helps Proteas force a tie in second ODI, but Dottin powers WI home in super over | Sport

Ayabonga Khaka’s very good five-wicket haul helped South Africa to a tie towards the West Indies within the second ODI on the Wanderers on Monday, however Deandra Dottin’s wonderful hitting within the tremendous over noticed the West Indies dwelling.

The West Indies now lead the five-match sequence 1-0 after Friday’s opener was washed out.

After Shabnim Ismail trapped Shakera Selman leg earlier than with the scores degree within the thirty eighth over, Dottin hit 19 of the 25 runs within the tremendous over.

South Africa responded with 17 via Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits, however Dottin once more proved to be the distinction between the edges.

However, the loss mustn’t take the gloss from Khaka’s first fifer in ODI cricket that allowed her staff to defend the paltry 160 they scored after they got first use of a tough pitch.

Khaka (5/26) had taken the important thing wickets of Dottin and Hayley Matthews and got here again later to snare two extra wickets, however a cool-headed partnership between Chedean Nation (35) and Chinelle Henry (26) practically took the guests dwelling.

Inspired bowling although from SA’s premier quick bowler, Ismail, pressured the tie and the tremendous over.

While Rashada Williams (1) and Kycia Knight (3) have been the customary strolling wickets that noticed the guests slip to 32/2 within the seventh over, the massive wicket was that of Dottin (37).

She was inexplicably given a life when Nonkulukelo Mlaba (0/38) grassed a easy catch at mid-on off Masabata Klaas.

Khaka then yorked her and made certain Dottin did not puncture the bowling as she did on Friday throughout the first conflict between the 2 groups.

That left the run-scoring accountability to Stafanie Taylor (21) and Matthews (4).

The latter did not show the persistence that was an indicator of her 50 on Friday and gave Ismail (1/28) a superb working catch off Khaka’s bowling.

This left Taylor to companion the combative Shemaine Campbelle (13), however in a magical over of leg-spin bowling by captain Sune Luus (2/25), the duo was prised out.

Taylor provided a easy return catch to Luus whereas Campbelle was superbly bowled behind her legs.

That noticed the West Indies slip to 83/6 within the twenty first over, however with the chase not an particularly threatening one after SA’s detached batting show, the guests weren’t in an enormous spot of trouble.

Playing in her fiftieth ODI, Nation and the skilled Henry displayed the mandatory cool heads to maintain their staff within the contest.

Their 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket not solely doused the spin risk posed by the fantastic Mlaba and the mesmerising Luus, however the 50 landmark was raised off simply 58 balls.

That belied the tough nature of the taking part in floor, but in addition confirmed how eager they have been in letting the stolen singles and twos launch the strain.

Between the twelfth and the twenty fifth over, the West Indies could not rating a boundary, a squeeze that allowed Luus and Mlaba to prosper on an uncommon Wanderers floor that took a good bit of flip.

However, it was Khaka who supplied the important thing breakthroughs when she castled Henry and trapped Shamilia Connell (0) in consecutive balls within the thirty second over to cut back the West Indies to 137/8.

That left Nation to defend the tail, and she or he did so till the thirty sixth over when she scooped a catch to Tazmin Brits at midwicket off Klaas (2/42).

Ismail then pressured the tremendous over, however Dottin’s mind and brawn, together with Matthews’s street-smarts, received the Windies over the road.