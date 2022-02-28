World
khan: Pakistan PM announces cut in fuel, power rates ahead of opposition’s mega march-in protest – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan‘s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday introduced a lower in petrol and electrical energy costs regardless of a steep rise within the world oil market, pledging to freeze the brand new charges till the subsequent finances in June.
The transfer comes as Khan’s opposition, already engaged in avenue protests over what they are saying is his mismanagement of the financial system and rising inflation, says it’s set to suggest a no-confidence movement in parliament to oust him.
Petrol and diesel costs shall be slashed by Rs 10 a litre and electrical energy charges shall be lower by Rs 5 per unit, Khan stated in a televised deal with to the nation.
The costs of each commodities have risen a number of occasions previously 12 months below instructions from International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a part of a reform agenda it agreed upon with Pakistan in 2019, and which is about to proceed with a $6 billion rescue package deal.
“We have decided that we will not raise prices of these two things until next budget,” Khan stated.
Khan’s announcement got here as the value of Brent crude oil lately surpassed $100 a barrel within the world market.
Pakistan’s financial system has currently been below strain as a result of a widening present account deficit and depleting international reserves.
“This will be achieved by reducing PDL (petroleum levy) in the short-term but by a funded subsidy in the long term,” Energy Minister Hammad Azhar stated in a tweet.
“You know why is this being done as you see the opposition is already marching toward Islamabad,” an opposition chief, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, informed Geo News TV, referring to Khan’s pledges.
Khokhar’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has begun a protest march from southern Sindh province towards rising inflation. It is scheduled to achieve Islamabad on March 8.
Another fundamental opposition celebration, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of former two-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been lobbying for a no-confidence transfer in parliament towards Khan.
