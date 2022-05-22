World
khan: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan calls for march to Islamabad on May 25; seeks fresh elections – Times of India
PESHAWAR: Pakistan‘s ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday requested his supporters to march peacefully to Islamabad on May 25 to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and contemporary elections within the nation. Khan, 69, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was faraway from the place by way of a no-confidence vote in parliament by the Opposition events final month. Since his removing, Khan has addressed a number of rallies in several cities.
Addressing a press convention after his celebration’s core committee assembly in Peshawar, Khan mentioned the march would convert right into a sit-in and proceed till his calls for are accepted, the Dawn newspaper reported.
“The main demands for the march to the capital were the immediate dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election,” he mentioned in the course of the press convention.
Khan mentioned he needs folks from all walks of life to take part within the march to boost clamour towards his removing because the prime minister which he referred to as as “illegal”.
“On the 25th [of May] I will meet you in Islamabad on the Srinagar Highway. I want people from all [walks of life] to come because this is Jihad, and not politics. I’ve decided and told all my team that we have to be ready to sacrifice our lives,” Khan mentioned.
Khan has accused the US of conspiring to topple his elected authorities, citing communication from the nation’s ambassador in Washington.
The US authorities has bluntly denied the allegations a number of occasions. PTI RUP RUP RUP
