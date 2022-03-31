World
khan: US says no truth to charges it wants to oust Imran Khan – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States is trashing allegations by Pakistan‘s prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters that Washington is in search of his ouster amid a political meltdown in Islamabad over a no-confidence movement within the nation’s nationwide meeting that’s anticipated to lead to his defeat and his elimination from workplace.
“There is no truth to these allegations,” a state division spokesperson mentioned on Thursday after Imran Khan, with out particularly naming the US, went on a prolonged diatribe on nationwide tv a few overseas conspiracy to oust him due to his “independent foreign policy” and his go to to Moscow on the eve of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.
For lengthy a bogeyman in Pakistan even because it lived off US army and financial support, Washington has returned to being a villain within the eyes of Imran Khan despite the fact that (or maybe as a result of) it has largely ignored him. Having misplaced the help of a lot of his allies, and virtually sure to face legislative defeat, Khan has invoked the specter of traitors inside Pakistan who he claims are working with overseas powers to topple him from workplace.
