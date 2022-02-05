Khanh’s secret weapons in the jungle

MasterChef star Khanh Ong went into the most recent season of Australian Survivor with some benefits — and with the ability to prepare dinner was solely one in all them.

For former MasterChef contestant and expert chef Khanh Ong, who owns the favored South-East Asian restaurant The George On Collins in Melbourne, changing into a participant on Australian Survivor 2022: Blood v Water should have thrown up some critical challenges — however none more difficult than going from a food plan of advantageous delicacies to one in all bugs and beans.

“I’m a fan of Survivor so I knew what I was getting into and there was nothing I wasn’t prepared to do,” laughs Ong.

Despite being extremely aware of Survivor, the health fanatic — who has garnered a status as a “challenge beast” on the present — discovered the expertise of competing to be even harder than he had anticipated.

“It turned out to be a lot harder than I thought it would be,” he says.

“With the cooking in particular, I thought it’d take an hour tops, but it took so long to cook out there. I didn’t account for that at all.

“I see food as good for morale, though, so even though we mostly just ate rice and beans, I was trying to figure out new ways to cook them every day to make people happier, which I figured would give me a greater chance of staying. I tried my best to keep it interesting.”

Ong can be dedicated to common health coaching, which he does for 2 to a few hours daily, which undoubtedly gave him one other edge on the present.

“My sister [Amy Ong, who also appears on the show] and I do rock climbing every Monday as a brother-sister bonding thing, which made challenges involving climbing ropes a lot easier to deal with,” he says.

“I also do pilates regularly which really helped with my stability and endurance and core strength. I was just lucky that I had those things up my sleeve.”

As for objectives for 2022, Ong’s includes a dedication to his common health routine.

“I made a decision that, no matter what I’ve done the night before, I have to go and do at least one workout the day after. It can be hard or easy, I just need to do something active,” he says.

“I can be out until 3am with a group of 20 mates, but the next day, I still have to do that workout. Usually it’ll be swimming, because that’s all I can deal with.”

Khanh Ong on…

Mindfulness

“There’s 100 per cent a link between exercise and good mental health. I do yoga three times a week and without that I’d go insane and be a big ball of stress. I’ll either do an easy class where you’re mainly meditating, or the hard class, where you’re really working your body. I really need that time to switch off.”

Diet

“I can’t restrain myself from eating – I’m always cooking, always in the kitchen, and love good food. Food for me is indulgent, so I’m not about stopping myself from eating anything. Because of that, I have to train harder.”

Exercise

“I get bored easily, so it’s all about mixing it up. I do sessions on a climbing machine, Strong Pilates, which is a combination of pilates and using a rowing machine, so you’re working on strength and stability, but also throwing in some full-on cardio, as well as yoga and EMS training, where you do three squats, but it feels like you’ve done 300!”

Sleep

“I’m a believer in needing a good night’s sleep, but I’m one of these people who can function well on five-and-a-half hours of sleep a night. Minimal sleep doesn’t affect me – that’s just how I function.”

Australian Survivor: Blood v Water airs on 10 Sunday to Tuesday

GET FIT AND HEALTHY WITH ADAM MACDOUGALL

Lose the beer intestine with out shedding all of the beers at themanshake.com.au

Adam MacDougall is the creator of The Man Shake. A brand new, wholesome, weight reduction shake that’s low in sugar, stuffed with protein, fibre, nutritional vitamins and minerals you could have on the run and leaves you feeling full.

For FREE Health & Fitness ideas, observe Adam on:

FACEBOOK:

facebook.com/themanshake

TWITTER:

@adammacdougall5

INSTAGRAM:

adam_macdougall_

Originally printed as Australian Survivor contestant Khanh Ong’s secret weapons