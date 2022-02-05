Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions

Thousands of individuals marched within the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv on Saturday to protest in opposition to any doable Russian invasion and to reveal unity with the remainder of Ukraine.

Kharkiv is simply 40 kilometers (25 miles) from a number of the tens of hundreds of Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine.

“We are peaceful people. We want to live in peace with everyone,” mentioned one protester.

“There will be no war,” mentioned one other, who felt the worldwide response to the scenario would cease any doable Russian invasion.

If Russia invades, a few of Kharkiv’s 1 million plus individuals say they stand able to abandon their civilian lives and wage a guerrilla marketing campaign in opposition to one of many world’s biggest navy powers.

They anticipate many Ukrainians will do the identical.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, and is one in every of its main industrial facilities, together with two factories which restore outdated Soviet-era tanks whereas constructing new ones.