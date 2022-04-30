Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the city’s metro

Kharkiv residents taking shelter within the metropolis’s metro. Mattresses, blankets, beds, tables and chairs have been introduced underground, the place exhausted residents are attempting to flee the shelling. Explosions had been heard in Kharkiv, the nation’s second largest metropolis, which has been shelled for weeks by Russian artillery.

One of the neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the town is repeatedly being hit by Russian assaults, which, in keeping with a Ukrainian reservist, alter between artillery, missile, and tank strikes. Despite the absence of water, electrical energy, and different communications, a number of the native residents stay of their flats.

They collect exterior multi-story buildings to prepare dinner on an open hearth within the streets. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov about 20% of the town’s residential buildings have been so badly broken that will probably be not possible to revive them.