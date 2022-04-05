Khatibzadeh blames US for halt created in Vienna talks
Washington is liable for the halt created within the Vienna
talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman mentioned, including that if
Americans search to achieve an settlement, they have to make a political
resolution as quickly as potential, Trend experiences citing Mehr News Agency.
Speaking in his weekly presser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry
spokesman answered some questions raised by reporters over the
newest regional and worldwide developments.
Referring to year-long negotiations in Vienna over eradicating US
unilateral sanctions, Saeed Khatibzadeh mentioned that the United States
is liable for the halt created within the talks as we speak.
If the White House responds logically to Iran’s affordable
calls for, that are permitted by the P4+1 group, Iran will likely be prepared
to return to Vienna, he mentioned.
What is going on in Vienna is due to the strategy adopted
by the American aspect, he additionally mentioned, including that Washington is
attempting to tie the remaining points to its inner affairs.
The Iranian aspect can’t be affected person perpetually, the Iranian senior
diplomat mentioned, including that if the United States seeks to achieve an
settlement, it should make a political resolution as quickly as
potential.
According to him, the method of negotiations on the remaining
points has been suspended for weeks and it awaits Washington’s
political resolution.