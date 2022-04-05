Khatibzadeh blames US for halt created in Vienna talks

Washington is liable for the halt created within the Vienna

talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman mentioned, including that if

Americans search to achieve an settlement, they have to make a political

resolution as quickly as potential, Trend experiences citing Mehr News Agency.

Speaking in his weekly presser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry

spokesman answered some questions raised by reporters over the

newest regional and worldwide developments.

Referring to year-long negotiations in Vienna over eradicating US

unilateral sanctions, Saeed Khatibzadeh mentioned that the United States

is liable for the halt created within the talks as we speak.

If the White House responds logically to Iran’s affordable

calls for, that are permitted by the P4+1 group, Iran will likely be prepared

to return to Vienna, he mentioned.

What is going on in Vienna is due to the strategy adopted

by the American aspect, he additionally mentioned, including that Washington is

attempting to tie the remaining points to its inner affairs.

The Iranian aspect can’t be affected person perpetually, the Iranian senior

diplomat mentioned, including that if the United States seeks to achieve an

settlement, it should make a political resolution as quickly as

potential.

According to him, the method of negotiations on the remaining

points has been suspended for weeks and it awaits Washington’s

political resolution.