Khawaja’s special century puts Australia on top

Khawaja and Smith capitalised on beneficial batting circumstances to regulate the opening day of the second Test

Stumps Australia 251 for 3 (Khawaja 127*, Smith 72, Warner 36, Faheem 1-32) vs Pakistan

In-form Usman Khawaja scored a memorable first Test century within the nation of his beginning, as Australia capitalised on beneficial batting circumstances to regulate the opening day of the second Test towards Pakistan.

After skipper Pat Cummins received a vital toss and elected to bat, Khawaja scored his eleventh Test century to guide Australia to 251 for 3 at stumps. He completed 127 not out from 266 balls with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon but to attain.

But Australia suffered a late blow nearly out of nowhere when Steven Smith fell for 72 within the penultimate over earlier than stumps after Faheem Ashraf took a shocking one-hand catch at second slip off Hasan Ali.

The pair had compiled a 159-run partnership as they batted practically two classes to blunt an uninspiring Pakistan, which resorted to defensive techniques throughout a uninteresting closing session harking back to the dreary Rawalpindi Test.

Khawaja grew to become the primary Australian to attain a Test century in Pakistan since Mark Waugh’s 117 throughout the third Test in 1998. Having been dismissed on 97 within the first Test, the left-hander spent a substantial time within the 90s both facet of tea earlier than notching his milestone with a single to sq. leg off Sajid Khan. He jumped within the air and pumped his fist in a extra muted celebration than after his comeback ton throughout the SCG Ashes Test. Mixing beautiful strokes with watchful defence, Khawaja notched his third century from six innings since his recall in January.

With Khawaja and Smith untroubled, a hapless Pakistan sought a defensive ploy with spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali bowling a leg stump line however Australia’s batters remained affected person with Smith always padding up throughout an excruciating interval the place no boundaries have been struck for 23 overs. The solely supply of leisure was Nauman’s reasonably bold lbw shout towards Smith for a supply pitching method out exterior leg stump that left his team-mates chuckling.

Mercifully, the second new ball was taken and the match got here alive earlier than stumps as Pakistan reverted again to making an attempt to take wickets with Hasan eking out Smith, who fell for the second straight time within the 70s a lot to his disbelief.

There had been a lot intrigue over circumstances in Karachi after the historic sequence, the primary between the groups in Pakistan since 1998, began with a stale draw attributable to a dull Rawalpindi pitch rated by the ICC as below average . But it has been extra of the identical with circumstances skewed in direction of the batters though reverse swing was evident earlier than tea and Nauman did conjure occasional flip and bounce earlier than utilising the detrimental techniques.

Steven Smith fell for the second straight time within the 70s AFP/Getty Images

In a letdown after an ethical victory within the first Test, Pakistan have been principally unimaginative and barely threatened aside from quicks Faheem and Shaheen Shah Afridi conjuring reverse swing earlier than tea however to no avail.

Shaheen, who was the standout within the first Test, could not fairly hit high gear whereas Hasan, who returned from an abductor pressure, struggled to persistently probe having changed fiery fast Naseem Shah, who impressed in Rawalpindi with menacing short-pitched bowling.

After being on the again foot for the whole lot of the series-opener, their first Test in Pakistan in practically 24 years, Australia dictated the opening day’s play aside from a chaotic interval earlier than lunch once they misplaced the important thing wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. Warner fell on 36 to a gem of a supply from returning tempo allrounder Faheem, who squared up the veteran to entice an edge to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Shortly after, Labuschagne, who made 90 in Rawalpindi and is the No.1 ranked batter on the planet, was run out for a duck by a direct side-arm throw from Sajid after making an attempt a dangerous single. The wickets went towards the run of play after Khawaja and Warner compiled a brisk 82-run opening stand, as they weathered difficult new ball bowling from Pakistan’s pacemen earlier than placing the foot down towards Sajid.

For the second straight innings, Warner rued lacking out after a powerful begin however Khawaja cashed in to make sure Australia constructed a platform as they eye a large first innings complete, which might be absolutely welcomed by their tweaked assault.

In their solely change, Australia handed legspinner Mitchell Swepson his long-awaited Test debut having been across the squad since 2017. The 28-year-old changed fast Josh Hazlewood to turn into the primary specialist legspinner capped by an Australian Test group since Bryce McGain in 2009.

Before Swepson will get his probability, Australia will look to proceed Pakistan’s toil beneath sizzling circumstances in Karachi, the place the temperature is once more forecast to hit over 30 levels on Sunday in a distinction to Rawalpindi’s delicate circumstances final week.