Khayelitsha now has a rooftop champagne bar to go with its boutique restaurant

The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar in Khayelitsha outdoors Cape Town. (Image: Supplied/Shaun Doch)

Khayelitsha’s The Milk Restaurant has returned, now with a champagne bar and lounge setting on its rooftop.

The three-story constructing is thought for being Khayelitsha’s first boutique restaurant.

It is a stone’s throw away from Khayelitsha’s new boutique resort and spa, The Spade.

After closing through the pandemic, Khayelitsha’s multi-story boutique restaurant, The Milk Restaurant, has returned, with a brand new champagne bar on its rooftop.

The Milk Restaurant and Bar, was first launched in 2018, however grew to become one more sufferer of Covid-19 in 2020.

It has now returned as The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar, and is about seven minutes away from the newly-built The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa.

The restaurant and bar, based by Spelo Jalivane, permits patrons to lounge and wine and dine throughout the identical property, however on totally different flooring.

Jalivane established the restaurant utilizing his personal cash. Although the enterprise noticed an excessive amount of success, it was not with out challenges contributing to its closure, he stated.

“I opened the business too soon. I was in a rush and wanted to get it off the ground, not knowing the challenges I would face with infrastructure. I took for granted the kitchen equipment required, and this resulted badly on service delivery,” stated Jalivane.

During the lockdown, Jalivane frolicked refining the restaurant and sourced assist from the homeowners of a well-liked Khayelitsha eatery, Rands Cape Town, run by the Mbeki brothers, Mfundo and Mshayi, with whom he has now partnered.

“Lockdown forced me to sit and simmer in my reality. It saved me because, through it, I developed a healthy working business relationship with the two successful brothers and outdoor Mecca Kings,” Jalivane stated.

The floor ground was beforehand the restaurant and is now a full-time liquor retailer with a separate entrance resulting in the restaurant and champagne bar. It affords a wide array of beers, ciders, wines, and exhausting liquor drinks.

The restaurant is on the primary ground, which now has a semi-fine eating focus, as an alternative of its preliminary tremendous eating expertise with choices starting from seafood to grills and lightweight meals.

The restaurant. (Image: Supplied/Shaun Doch)

It has been up to date with extra trendy and trendy finishes, together with velvet-covered furnishings.

Champagne Bar. (Image: Supplied/Shaun Doch) The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar. (Image: Supplied/Shaun Doch) Rooftop champagne bar. (Image: Supplied/Shaun Doch)

The rooftop homes the champagne bar with a lounge setting and overlooks the Khayelitsha township.

It affords premium drinks corresponding to champagne, cognac, and whisky. Its lounge setting has 4-to-10-seater loungers to accommodate teams.

