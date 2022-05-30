Khubani, Aerocity Is The Ideal Destination For A Luxurious, High-Spirited Weekend

Entirely the week, the joy of the subsequent weekend retains simmering behind our thoughts. While a few of us simply wish to laze round in the home, remainder of us wish to unwind by going all out and experiencing the colourful metropolis in its most elemental kind. Delhi affords a slew of choices for a rejuvenating escape in some kind or one other. But to discover a tempo that provides all the things beneath one roof is tough. Khubani, Andaz Delhi, nestled in Aerocity, invitations us all for an all-encompassing royal expertise that lingers on.

Food, ambiance, music, luxurious, leisure – I tick marked all the things in my guidelines with a go to to Khubani.

Ambience:

As quickly as you enter, you’re greeted with a big fountain that leads you to a monumental two-story dome that homes the royal restobar with an enormous bar proper within the centre. A go searching, and I used to be enamored with the attractive Persian-themed decor with conventional intricate rugs adorning the partitions and shimmering chandeliers hanging from the roof.

Beverages:

I began the night with Royal Of Khubani cocktail – a gin based mostly drink fired up with spices. Vodka lovers should check out Revolution, which has vodka blended with a myriad of flavors from spices and orange juice. And these on the lookout for one thing completely different to make their night attention-grabbing, can strive Chai Martini.

Food:

The meals menu is an amalgamation of flavors from all world wide however highlights the Middle-Eastern tradition by its Turkish menu. Whatever you select to eat, do not begin with out attempting out the sushis. Phoenix Roll (shrimp tempura flanked by cucumber and avocado) can’t be missed out on. California Our Way – crabmeat sushi flavored with mayonnaise, avocado and cucumber is one other must-try. Rainbow Crystal Dumplings give the proper dumpling vibe with succulent hen and complementing flavours.

From the Asian delicacies, I attempted first Fish Smoky Green Banana Leaf Wrappedwhich, actually, was a bit too bland for my palate, but it surely received some marks for its presentation and delicate, mushy texture. Khubani Kapaneer is a must have in case you are a vegetarian. Even in case you are not, the crispy, chewy texture and the melange of flavors will not allow you to miss meat. I might price their Thai Curry as common with common flavors however Pad Thai Noodles have been really distinctive.

Entertainment:

Now meals just isn’t the one factor on our agenda after we step out on a weekend. And I’m glad I picked Khubani for the high-octane place it remodeled into after dinner. Air acrobatics, stomach dance, hearth dancing, Sufi melodies, pop music – there’s a lot to maintain you entertained and shake a leg to the foot-thumping music.

What: Khubai, Andaz Delhi

Where: Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 12noon – 5am

Cost: INR 2,000 for 2 individuals (approx.)