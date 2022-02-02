Khus Khus And Gud Panjiri Recipe Will Bring New Flavours To The Classic Winter-Special Indian Sweet

Amid the string of a number of Indian desserts, just a few are thought of wholesome. Panjiri is one in all them. You’ll discover this loaded candy stocked up in nearly all Punjabi households within the winter season. Due to its excessive content material of ghee and dry fruits, panjiri is most well-liked within the chilly season as it’s recognized to heat up the physique. In truth, many households make it in a big bathes and top off proper at first of the season. Panjiri might be saved for a very long time with out it going unhealthy; the low temperatures assist in holding it recent even when not refrigerated.

The crumbly candy is made with roasted entire wheat flour, a number of dry fruits, oodles of ghee and edible gum. All the components are prized as tremendous wholesome meals, and when mixed to make this candy, impart many well being advantages. It is alleged that panjiri generates warmth within the physique, alleviates physique aches, improves immunity and fuels the physique with vitality. All these causes make the basic panjiri essential in winter. But, in case you are bored of consuming the identical type of panjiri, 12 months after 12 months, we have now a recipe that brings some new flavors to it.

(Also Read: Why You Should Have Panjiri In Winter: Pinni Health Benefits And Basic Recipe To Try,

Khus khus and gud panjiri recipe not solely makes the panjiri extra scrumptious, however it additionally replaces refined sugar with more healthy jaggery. Khus khus (poppy seeds) is already a preferred ingredient utilized in beautiful Indian sweets; it makes a outstanding addition to this candy too. Other than these, an incredible mixture of sesame seeds, melon seeds, cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins, make this panjiri a delight to have.

Khus Khus And Gud Panjiri Recipe I How To Make Khus Khus And Gud Panjiri:

Click here to see the detailed recipe of khus khus and gud panjiri – with components checklist and step-by-step cooking course of.

This panjiri will break the monotony of the common panjiri that you’ve been having each winter season. End this winter with a change in style, nonetheless, the love for this desi candy will stay the identical.

