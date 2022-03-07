Khushi Kapoor wishes sister Janhvi Kapoor on her special day with a major throwback pic : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor accomplished 25 right now. On the event of her birthday, her youthful sister Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram tales to want the Gunjan Saxena actress by sharing a significant throwback image.

Khushi Kapoor needs sister Janhvi Kapoor on her special occasion with a significant throwback pic

In this resemblance, we will glimpse them behind a golf automotive. Khushi seemed cute in a pink robe and sun shades. Janhvi donne sorts of denim and tee.

Apart from Khushi, Janhvi’s elder sister Anshula too penned a heartfelt memo for Janhvi. She wrote, ”HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A 12 months older! A 12 months bolder!

Here’s to a different 12 months of laughing collectively, annoying one another, salivating over meals movies collectively, crying collectively, messing up collectively, watching emo movies collectively and loving one another! You’re my Bae, I like youuuu (greater than you like tiramisu)”.

Even although Anshula and Arjun Kapoor haven’t been there on a number of different birthdays, the older siblings of the Kapoor household by no means miss an opportunity to be a part of Janhvi’s and Khushi’s life.

Meanwhile, on the skilled entrance, Janhvi is part of motion pictures like Goodluck Jerry and Mili. The actress can also be set to be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. Apart from that, the Dhadak actress additionally stars in Takht and Dostana 2.

Also Read: Ananya Panday is a ‘disco baby’ flaunting her sexy and bedazzling side on the cover of Elle India magazine

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.