Kia America Crosses 10 Million Unit Cumulative Sales Milestone

Kia America introduced that its gross sales had crossed the ten million (1 crore) unit mark within the USA. The 10 millionth car was a Runway Red Kia EV6 bought to a Monti Charoenphong in Moreno Valley, California. Kia additionally revealed that it deliberate to commemorate the sale of its milestone mannequin by means of “multiple acts of giving” together with donating cash to non-profit organisations in affiliation with Ms Charoenphong. Kia additionally stated that the milestone automotive proprietor and her household would get some extra advantages together with complimentary entry to future NBA and Kia Forum occasions. Kia America has been the official automotive associate for the NBA for over 15 years.

“Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement and we at Kia are proud not only how far we’ve come, but also what the future has in store as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership,” stated Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

Also learn: Kia EV6 India Launch: What To Expect

The 10 millionth automotive bought was a Kia EV6.

Kia commenced gross sales operations within the USA in 1993 with the portfolio having grown from simply two fashions to a variety of vehicles and SUVs unfold throughout a number of segments. The firm, like majority of the worldwide carmakers is presently within the strategy of migrating in direction of electrical mobility with plans to go all-electric within the USA by 2040.

Also learn: Kia To Start Its First Electric PBV Plant In Korea, First Model To Debut By 2025

Coming to India, Kia continues to be a really new participant available in the market as compared having solely launched in August 2019 with the favored Seltos compact SUV. The firm has gone on to rapidly set up itself as a notable participant available in the market rapidly racking up 4 lakh cumulative home gross sales ( 5 lakhs including exports) as of February 2022. The Seltos and Sonet SUVs have been the foremost contributors to the corporate’s robust development available in the market with the previous having bought over 2 lakh models since its launch and the latter clocking in over 1 lakh models in gross sales since its arrival in September 2020. This is a notable achievement on condition that 2020 and 2021 had been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seltos was Kia’s debut mannequin for India and has racked up over 2 lakh gross sales since its launch in 2019.

The firm just lately commenced a 3rd shift at its Anantapur plant to maintain up with the rising demand for its present fashions in addition to its third mass-market providing the brand new Kia Carens.

0 Comments

The carmaker is presently readying to launch its first EV in India, the brand new EV6. Bookings for the all-electric crossover are set to open on May 26 with a launch on June 2, 2022.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.