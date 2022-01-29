Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Review – carandbike

The Kia Carens is able to roll. The technique from Kia has been very clear – to stick with utility autos and never hassle with sedans or hatchbacks. At least for now. The Carens is the model’s second play within the MPV house – following up on the bigger and extra premium Carnival. The identify isn’t new to patrons in lots of world markets, however with this fourth era, it is nonetheless new to India. And sure, the Carens identify has been revived, although in any other case has little linkages to its predecessors. The Carens we get shares its platform with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta – and extra considerably, the Hyundai Alcazar. So is it Kia’s model of the latter? The pitch is in truth very totally different. Ameya and I’ve each spent a while driving the Carens, and we’ve got examined the top-spec within the turbo petrol and diesel variants.

Also Read: Kia Carens: Variants Explained

While the Alcy (Alcazar!) is a particular SUV positioning from Hyundai, Kia claims to be creating a brand new phase with the Carens. That is principally not true, because the Carens is an MPV, wearing crossover components to hike enchantment. Kia simply would not wish to name it both of these so let’s simply go away the corporate’s advertising spiel apart! The Kia Carens may be very a lot an MPV, and its massive USP is its 3-row seating, which is available in two configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater. And there might be 5 trims – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

The stance on the Carens is extra crossover-like because of the upright proportions, massive wheel arches, SUV-like cladding and bumper design

Design

The Carens’ styling brings the ‘Opposites United’ design language to India for the primary time. This is Kia’s new design course, and we’ve got confirmed it to you solely, on world merchandise just like the Kia EV6. This entails utilizing a slim gloss-black strip between the lights that has a geometrical sample of reverse dealing with surfaces. This isn’t a grille, and offers the automotive a particular look. The headlamps and taillights are LED and now characteristic what Kia’s calling a ‘star map’ sample – impressed by constellations it appears. So it is bye-bye to the heartbeat we noticed on the Seltos and Sonet. The LED daytime working lights (DRLs) solely kick in on the larger two trims. In the Luxury and Luxury Plus that DRL additionally has an built-in flip indicator. Shark-fin antenna, two-tone alloy wheels, roof rails – additionally begin showing as you go up the variant ladder. The stance is crossover-like because of the upright proportions, massive wheel arches, SUV-like cladding and bumper design. Previous Carens fashions had extra minivan/station wagon like styling. But with this one, the try is to cash-in on the SUV obsession – and rightly so.

The Kia Carens is longer than the Hyundai Alcazar and the 2780 mm wheelbase is class-leading

The chrome decrease down within the bumpers will remind you on the Seltos’ grille – full with the grid-like sample hewn into it. That’s a very good connect with Kia India’s different portfolio autos. Overall although, the automotive’s face is what actually conveys a brand new trendy really feel, whilst the remainder of the proportions are conventional. And you’ll be able to count on rather more of the Opposites United design language from Kia from right here on, together with on the Seltos facelift subsequent 12 months.

Kia Carens Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Hyundai Alcazar Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Toyota Innova Crysta

Length 4540 mm 4395 m 4500 mm 4445 mm 4585 mm 4735 mm

Width 1800 mm 1735 mm 1790 mm 1775 mm 1866 mm 1830 mm

Height 1700 mm 1690 mm 1675 mm 1700 mm 1774 mm 1795 mm

Wheelbase 2780 mm 2740 mm 2760 mm 2740 mm 2760 mm 2750 mm

Ground Clearance 195 mm 185 mm 200 mm 180 mm 150 mm 167 mm









On the size entrance the Kia Carens is 4540 mm lengthy, making it longer than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or XL6 and marginally longer even the Hyundai Alcazar, and for much longer than the Seltos. It is 1800 mm large – the identical as its sibling, however marginally greater than the remainder. And the Carens is 1708 mm tall, giving it a very good stance and experience top. The wheelbase is essentially the most vital factor right here. At 2780 mm that’s class-leading, once you evaluate it to the others, even the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova. It additionally does effectively on floor clearance.

The Luxury Plus variant has the choice of blue and beige two-tone remedy, which is in any other case black and beige

Cabin and Tech

There’s a brand new design language for the cabin too, with new supplies and colors. The Luxury Plus variant has the choice of blue and beige two-tone remedy. Otherwise you get black and beige. The cabin is loaded as you’d count on from Kia! And so massive screens, Kia Connect with distant performance and a few driver aids, smartphone connectivity, wi-fi charging, many USB charging factors, and even ambient lighting and a sunroof on the top-end. The structure is wise, with a brand new printed sample on the primary sprint components, in gloss-black. And there are some good touches – like vented cup holders, back and front (to maintain drinks cool). The 10.25-inch touchscreen does are likely to look greater on the Seltos or on the Sonet – and so due to the structure it appears to be like smaller right here. But it really works effectively, and is simple to navigate. The digital instrument cluster can be good, and its color scheme modifications with the drive modes. it form of appears to be like somewhat small due to its structure. The digital cluster has an LCD display with a TFT data show built-in. The entry variant will get neither. Also on the top-end is front-seat air flow, paddle shifters on the autos, auto wipers, and the Bose sound system. Oh, and yeah – the 6-seat configuration is simply obtainable with the Luxury Plus trim – with all bells and whistles. The relaxation are all 7-seaters – with the second row getting a 3-seat bench, and never the captain seats. The charging factors are all USB type-C, and but the smartphone connectivity is a daily USB slot – so that you’d want a unique cable for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, however not for charging. Go determine! But you a minimum of do have them in all three rows.

The third row is roomy and comfy, even for “bigger” adults, and that is an enormous plus for the Carens

The third row itself is surprisingly effectively completed. I’m by no means a fan of the third row in any automotive – and the Carens shocked me. Ingress and egress isn’t dangerous – with one facet of the second row tumbling down and folding ahead electrically. There is a mechanical choice on the opposite facet too. The seat itself is decently snug, and the legroom is the massive shock. Under-thigh assist is pretty much as good as I’ve seen (nonetheless not sufficient however method higher than rivals), and the seat again angle can be good. It wasn’t simply me – however Ameya additionally examined the third row for consolation. And given he’s – as an instance a ‘bit’ bigger than me – his suggestions was additionally necessary! The incontrovertible fact that he discovered is roomy and comfy says so much! There are roof-mounted AC vents for the 2 rear rows, and they’re additionally efficient. There is a blower velocity management within the second row for these vents. One factor I discover very cool although is the air air purifier that comes with the highest two trims. It is built-in to the rear facet of the motive force’s seat, and I’ve to say may be very well completed. The slim packaging makes it compact, and but it has a modern little contact management panel and show on it. Its placement additionally permits for simpler cleansing and substitute of filters, and many others.

Boot house measures at 216 litres with all three rows up however could be expanded to a beneficiant 1164 litres

With all of the three seats up there’s 216 litres of bags house that you just get, which is respectable, with the third row down, there is a beneficiant 645 litres of bootspace on supply. The second row additionally folds down absolutely flat, after which cargo house goes to a whopping 1164 litres.

The turbo petrol engine is rev comfortable and makes a variety of noise however not all of that interprets into efficiency

Engine and Performance

The Kia Carens is being provided with the identical engines because the Seltos. That means two petrol choices and one diesel. I bullied my method into getting the turbo petrol as a result of I used to be excited that the Carens has this engine. I keep in mind that Alcazar did not get it, and had discovered that stunning. And so I could also be constructed up in my head somewhat bit an excessive amount of. I anticipated this automotive to be so much sportier than it ended up being! The total stage of refinement isn’t dangerous, however it’s a really rev comfortable engine. It makes a variety of noise and that does not essentially translate into efficiency. Still, the turbo is efficient, and the automotive will get to larger speeds okay. When you utilize the paddles and drop gears, the engine makes a variety of noise, however there is not any grunt to go along with it! That a variety of that noise additionally filters into the cabin, is not nice. So for me the efficiency is nice. It’s not nice. The 1.5-litre motor makes 114 bhp, and has solely a handbook avatar. Neither Ameya nor I bought to drive it, so let’s have a look at if we will get our arms on one later!

While each engines get the job completed, efficiency ought to have been additional refined and sportier to match the opulence the Carens gives

Ameya did take a look at the diesel and it too got here throughout as a tad underpowered. Initially, as much as say 2000 rpm there’s hardly any energy that comes via and that could be a bit annoying, however then it has a robust mid-range, and it retains pulling until about 5500 rpm. Once it crosses the 3200-rpm mark, it too will get a bit noisy. The engine does have an auto choice. The 6-Speed torque convertor isn’t sprightly, however will get the job completed. I do see lots of people choosing the automated on each engine sorts. There are three drive modes – you get Eco, Normal and Sport. Besides the variations in throttle response, Kia says that the steering additionally form of stiffens up somewhat bit in sport. It does, however not an entire lot. I might have preferred it to be so much stiffer, in order that get somewhat extra confidence particularly once you’re performing some high-speed cornering. The drive modes are additionally marginally totally different at finest. Overall although I really feel the efficiency ought to have been additional refined and sportier, to match the opulence the automotive gives – particularly provided that Kia will goal particular person/household patrons, and never the fleet market with the Carens.

But that is the place the Carens’ trump card involves the fore. The automotive’s refinement and USP lies in its experience high quality. The dealing with is fairly good too. And the experience high quality turns into necessary as a result of the consolation I bought – each in the back and front – is admittedly what a variety of patrons might be in search of from the Carens.

6 airbags, ABS, ESC, downhill brake management, disc brakes all spherical, TPMS, Isofix youngster seat anchors and extra are normal on the Carens

Safety

This is the opposite space that Kia has had a robust deal with with the Carens. Any stress on security makes me very comfortable as a few of you’ll know! So I’m actually happy with all the security options, and the bulk are normal throughout variants and trims! Six airbags, ABS, ESC, downhill brake management, disc brakes all spherical, tyre stress monitoring, Isofix youngster seat anchors and extra are normal on the Carens. Kia additionally says the Carens makes use of high-strength metal in its construction, so we hope for a sturdy crash efficiency score too. Seems just like the Carens is gunning for phase finest on house, consolation, and security then.

The Kia Carens is more likely to be priced between the ₹ 16-20 lakh vary throughout its 3 engine sorts and 5 variants

Expected Pricing

0 Comments

It is no surprise that the Kia Carens is a well-rounded package deal. It comes throughout as premium, well-appointed, snug, and roomy. And the great appears to be like will definitely solely assist its trigger. It isn’t highly effective or sporty, and so it enables you to down on efficiency – which seems to be its Achilles heel. But I do count on Kia to go tremendous aggressive on pricing. and that is as a result of that is one automotive that may usher in volumes. Conventional knowledge says will probably be priced within the ₹ 16-20 lakh vary throughout its three engine sorts and 5 variants. But Kia may select to go extra aggressive if it actually desires to kill the competitors. And we’ll pit it in opposition to these rivals too as soon as we’ve got the precise costs.

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.