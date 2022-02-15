Kia Carens India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The all-new Kia Carens three-row automobile is about to go on sale in India, and we’ll be bringing you all of the stay updates from the launch occasion right here. The Carens is predicated on the identical platform because the Kia Seltos and may very well be seen as a three-row MPV model of the compact SUV. However, it employs the corporate’s newest world design language ‘Opposites United’ making it the primary Kia automobile in India to get it. We have already pushed the brand new Kia Carens and instructed you all about it, together with our expectations on the subject of its costs, which you’ll discover on the carandbike web site.

The Kia Carens is obtainable in 5 trim ranges – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus

The new Kia Carens MPV would be the South Korean carmaker’s fourth product in India, and the MPV will probably be supplied in 5 trim ranges – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Carens will are available in each 6- and 7-seater cabin structure choices. Some of its key characteristic highlights embrace – full LED headlamps LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen items with ‘Kia Connect’ linked automobile tech, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, an air air purifier with virus and micro organism safety, sunroof and extra.

The powertrain choices for the Carens embrace – the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol, and a 1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine. All three engines will include a 6-speed handbook gearbox as normal, nevertheless, the turbo-petrol and the oil burner get an non-compulsory 7-speed DCT computerized and 6-speed torque converter unit, respectively.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Kia Carens MPV: