Kia Carens MPV India Launch Date Announced

Kia Carens, the brand new three-row car from the Korean carmaker shall be launched in India on February 15, 2022. The Carens, which is being positioned as a leisure car, or MPV, relies on the corporate fashionable compact SUV – the Kia Seltos and comes with the identical petrol and diesel powertrains as effectively. The firm not too long ago commenced the collection manufacturing of the brand new Kia Carens, whereas pre-bookings opened on January 14, 2022. In reality, within the first 24 hours of opening bookings, the corporate acquired over 7,700 pre-orders for the Caren, displaying immense demand for the brand new Kia car.

Also Read: Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Review

Also Read: First Kia Carens Rolls Out Of Anantapur Plant

The new Kia Carens MPV would be the South Korean carmaker’s fourth product in India, and the MPV shall be supplied in 5 trim ranges – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Carens will include each 6- and 7-seater cabin format choices and employs the corporate’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. In reality, will probably be the primary Kia car in India to observe the brand new design language, which globally made its debut with the Kia EV6.

Also Read: Kia Carens MPV Registers 7,738 Pre-Bookings On The First Day

The firm not too long ago commenced the collection manufacturing of the brand new Kia Carens, whereas pre-bookings opened on January 14

The Kia Carens will supply a number of options like – LED headlights, LED daytime operating lights, a large airdam, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, aggressive-looking wraparound LED taillamps and a muscular rear bumper with chrome particulars. The cabin comes with a ten.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the most recent gen ‘Kia Connect’ related automobile tech. The MPV additionally will get Bose premium sound system with 8 audio system, a sensible pure air air purifier with virus and micro organism safety, ventilated entrance seats, second-row seats with one-touch simple electrical tumble perform, and a sunroof. Safety options embody – 6 airbags, digital stability management, VSM, hill help management, DBC, ABS, brake help system, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, Highline TPMS, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Kia Carens: Tech Check

The new Kia Carens MPV would be the South Korean carmaker’s fourth product in India

0 Comments

The powertrain choices embody – Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol, and a 1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine. All three engines will include a 6-speed guide gearbox as normal, the turbo-petrol and the oil burner will include an non-compulsory 7-speed DCT computerized and 6-speed torque converter unit, respectively.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.