Kia EV6 Electric Crossover India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Kia India is all set to launch the Kia EV6 electrical crossover at the moment, and we’ll be bringing you all of the stay updates right here. The EV6 is the primary electrical automobile to be launched by Kia in India, and it’s also presently its flagship mannequin within the nation. Now, now we have already pushed the EV6, in actual fact, we introduced you an exclusive review of the automobile after we drove it within the US earlier this yr, adopted by the India assessment lately. And you’ll be able to examine them each out on the automobile&bike web site.

The Kia EV6 involves India as a very constructed unit (CBU) mannequin and initially, the carmaker will solely convey 100 models of the electrical crossover. Bookings for the automobile commenced on May 26, and will probably be bought solely at choose Kia sellers within the prime metro cities. With regards to pricing, we count on the brand new Kia EV6 to be priced between ₹ 55 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Kia will supply each the rear-wheel drive and the all-wheel-drive variations of the EV6 and each will include a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive model makes use of a single motor that generates 226 bhp, whereas the All-Wheel Drive model develops 321 bhp. On a single full cost, the EV6 can journey as much as 528 km (WLTP cycle) within the RWD, and 425 km within the AWD model. The EV6 will get a number of driving modes – Normal, Sport and Eco. It additionally will get sensible regenerative braking.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Kia EV6: