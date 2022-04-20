Kia EV6 Electric Crossover India Pre-Bookings To Open On May 26

We have been first to tell you that Kia EV6 electrical crossover will land in India, and now we have now affirmation that the South Korean carmaker will open the pre-bookings for the electrical flagship on May 26, with deliveries to begin quickly. The Kia EV6 electrical crossover will come to India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will probably be positioned above ₹ 50 lakh, presumably in a single, fully-loaded trim. However, the Kia EV6 electrical crossover will land on our shores in restricted numbers, as solely 100 models are allotted for the primary yr for the reason that firm would need to gauge the market response. Nevertheless, we had just lately noticed the Kia EV6 in Hyderabad, hinting at its imminent launch, maybe across the festive season.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai IONIQ 5 & Kia EV6 Launch Timelines: EV Flagships Ready For India

The Kia EV6 electrical crossover will land on our shores in restricted numbers

Also Read: Exclusive: Kia EV6 Review

As far as specs are involved, the Kia EV6 electrical crossover will probably be supplied in a GT-Line variant with a twin e-AWD system paired to a 77.4 kWh battery that delivers 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. With this, the Kia EV6 electrical crossover guarantees a spread of about 425 km, on a single cost. We have pushed this variant and you may learn our detailed review here. There’s additionally a smaller, 58kWh battery pack, supplied in two configurations – a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup with 168 bhp, or in an all-wheel-drive format with a dual-motor set-up that makes 235 bhp. However, we anticipate Kia to introduce it within the Indian market at a later stage.

Siddharth drove the Kia EV6 electrical crossover final yr within the US.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Spotted In India

0 Comments

Based on Hyundai Motor Company’s international e-GMP platform, the EV6 is Kia’s first automotive to be based mostly on the corporate’s devoted new platform for battery electrical autos (BEVs). It additionally started the mid-to-long time period technique for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electrical (HEV) autos to make up 40 per cent of Kia’s complete gross sales by 2030, with an annual gross sales goal of 1.6 million models for these eco-friendly fashions. Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV fashions by 2026 – seven constructed on E-GMP structure, and 4 by-product EVs based mostly on present fashions. However, the corporate has not but confirmed any such plan for the Indian market.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.