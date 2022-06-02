Kia EV6 laden with tech comes to India, check out ex-showroom prices

Kia EV6 crossover has been launched in India as the corporate’s flagship electrical automobile. Check out its options and costs.

Kia has lastly introduced its EV6 electrical crossover automobile in India, and introduced the ex-showroom value as nicely. The Kia EV6 will are available in tow trims in India — a GT Line RWD mannequin and a GT Line AWD. The GT Line RWD is priced at Rs. 59.96 lakhs whereas patrons should spend Rs. 64.95 lakhs for the GT Line AWD trim. Kia had initially deliberate to deliver 100 CBU (Completely Built-Up Units) however all of them are offered out. In truth, Kia had obtained 355 pre-bookings for the electrical automotive, and has promised to make up the demand by allocating extra models to India.

The Kia EV6 will likely be accessible by way of 15 offers throughout 12 Indian cities, and the primary deliveries will start September 2022. The two variants of the Kia EV6 differ principally within the energy output. The GT Line RWD provides 226bhp energy and a torque ranking of 350Nm. The twin motor AWD mannequin has an influence output ranking of 320bhp and torque determine of 650Nm. Range varies extremely, with the RWD mannequin being able to go as much as 528 Km and the AWD mannequin being able to go as much as 425 Km.

Looking for a smartphone? To verify cellular finder click here. Also learn:

Kia EV6 launches in India

The Kia EV6 is a really futuristic wanting automotive, and its crossover design is complimented by the number of options. The automotive will get two shows mounted centrally on the dashboard. As a part of the drivers security options, the Kia EVS will get options reminiscent of multi-collision braking, lane-keeping help, AEB, lane observe help, and blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance system.

Additionally, it’ll additionally get another options reminiscent of parking collision avoidance help, a reverse encompass view digital camera with a 3D mannequin and a blind-spot view monitor. The EV6 additionally will get a tyre stress monitoring system in-built. Other than that, the automobile additionally will get primary options reminiscent of ABS, BAS, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Vehicle Stability Management.

The Kia EV6 is predicated on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV hatchback and given the historical past, we may additionally count on the Ioniq 5 to make it to India someday later within the yr.