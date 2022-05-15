Kia EV6: Specifications Explained

The Kia EV6 is on its method to India and as we completely reported, the electric crossover is all set to go on sale in India this month itself. The Kia EV6 will probably be launched in India as a totally constructed unit (CBU) and the Korean model has allotted 100 items of the EV within the first part. Kia India is already accepting pre-bookings for the brand new EV and initially it is bringing the GT Line variant in our market with the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack, whereas the usual trim with the 58 kWh battery pack is predicted to comply with at a later stage. While we have talked in regards to the Kia EV6 at size in our unique overview, here is a gist of all of the iterations of the EV6 which can be on supply.

Kia EV6 GT Line AWD

As we’ve got already talked about, the Kia EV6 electrical crossover will probably be provided within the GT-Line variant with a twin e-AWD system sourcing energy type a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The powertrain belts out 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. In this setup, the Kia EV6 electrical crossover guarantees a variety of about 425 km, on a single cost.

Kia EV6 GT

Then, there may be the full-blown performance-oriented GT variant additionally on supply in international markets. It makes use of the identical 77.4 kWh battery pack however will get a dual-motor combo for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, sending energy to all four-wheels. The powertrain churns out round 578 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque.

Kia EV6 Standard Trim

The Kia EV6 vary begins with a 58 kWh battery pack that’s provided in two configurations – rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup with 168 bhp single-motor, or in all-wheel drive (AWD) structure with dual-motor setup that belts out round 235 horses. There can be the bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack that gives 225 bhp single-motor in RWD configuration, 321 bhp dual-motor in AWD configuration.

