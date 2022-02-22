Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches

Kia has additionally turn out to be the nation’s main UV exporter with a market share of over 25% in 2021.

Kia on Tuesday introduced that it has crossed four-lakh gross sales milestone within the nation and accomplished 5 lakh automobile dispatches from its Andhra Pradesh-based Anantapur facility. The firm has already achieved export milestone of 1 lakh models to greater than 91 nations because it began transport Seltos in September 2019.

The carmaker has additionally turn out to be the nation’s main UV exporter with a market share of over 25% in 2021. “Ever since our inception in India, now we have centered on offering nice worth to our prospects by our ground-breaking services and products,” mentioned Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India.

Kia India just lately launched its fourth product for the market right here – the Carens three-row vehicle – at a beginning and introductory value of ₹8.99 lakh (ex showroom). The Made-in-India-for-the-World automobile combines sophistication and sportiness of an SUV. “With the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country,” Park mentioned.

The firm has already to this point acquired over 19,000 bookings in round a month because the reservation window for Carens was opened. The three-row automobile is a cross between an MPV and SUV, which Kia refers to as a leisure automobile. The new mannequin shall be supplied with three engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as nicely.

Kia Carens is visually a bit extra compact than Hyundai Alcazar because it measures 4,540 mm in size, has a width of 1,800 mm, is 1,708 mm tall and has a wheelbase of two,780 mm. Kia claims that the petrol engine contained in the Carens helps it ship as much as 16.5 kmpl whereas the diesel motor returns round 21.3 kmpl per litre of gas.

