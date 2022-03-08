Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach

The Kia India cellular software gives reward factors to prospects which may be redeemed in a wide range of methods.

Kia India has launched its ‘MyKia’ cellular software with the promise of an enhanced car-owning expertise for patrons within the nation. Available for each Android in addition to iOS customers, the Kia app seeks to strengthen the gross sales and repair program of the corporate right here whereas additionally providing prospects with a rewards program that may be claimed through all kinds of offers and reductions.

The Kia cellular app seeks so as to add to the comfort for homeowners of the corporate’s automobiles by offering service reminders, permitting entry to a Digi Wallet, serving to seek for sellers, present suggestions and Kia-related information. Prospective prospects also can schedule take a look at drives, get quotes on new fashions, and get video session by way of the app.

It is its ‘MyKia Rewards’ nevertheless that’s prone to discover a particular join. It permits for loyalty level accumulation which may subsequently be utilized for gives on on numerous manufacturers starting from electronics and devices, meals and drinks, trend and way of life, inns and journey, amongst others.

With a transparent shift in give attention to a digital gross sales and post-sales community in Covid instances, Kia is assured that this cellular app will present a seamless expertise to each potential in addition to present prospects. “With initiatives like MyKia, we need to supply digital improvements in gross sales, service and past that may present a differentiated and premium expertise to prospects all through their automobile possession journey,” stated Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Kia says it has already acquired over 10,000 registrations on the app thus far.

