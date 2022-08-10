Kia recalls nearly 260,000 old sedans as plates in ceiling can come loose

Kia has come throughout a case of a driver being harm in a 2012 Optima as a result of ceiling plates problem.

Kia has issued a recall for almost 260,000 older midsize automobiles within the US as a result of plates within the ceiling of those automobiles can come free if the aspect curtain air luggage get inflated in a crash. The recall impacts sure 2012 and 2013 Kia Optima sedans whose headliner plates on each side of the automobiles will not be secured correctly, having the potential of getting indifferent and hit drivers or passengers.

Kia has even come throughout a case of a driver being harm in a 2012 Optima. As per paperwork posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), The automaker will repair this drawback by asking affected automobile homeowners to come back to sellers, the place they may put industrial-grade tape over the plates to assist safe them. Notification letters can be despatched from September 26.

In a separate improvement, Kia additionally issued a recall in Russia for multiple lakh items on as a result of a potential airbag malfunction, a authorities regulator introduced. The recall entails Kia Rio fashions that have been assembled between 2013 and 2018 on the Hyundai Motor Group manufacturing unit within the Russian metropolis of St Petersburg, the nation’s federal company for technical regulation and metrology stated.

The automaker’s Russian arm will contact the homeowners of 105,405 affected automobiles to get the problem fastened.

The fourth-generation Kia Rio hatchback comes with the carmaker’s first petrol 48V mild-hybrid system with ‘clutch-by-wire’ handbook transmission. It sports activities options resembling a brand new larger 8.0-inch widescreen, and a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster show. Its security suite consists of Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian, automobile and new bicycle owner recognition, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW).

